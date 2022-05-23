Voice of the People, May 23, 2022

Media bias reduces

quality of journalism

Is there a concerted effort by the media to suppress public dissemination of the serious allegations about Hunter Biden and the Biden family, first reported as Russian disinformation in October 2020?

The word “bias” refers to showing an unjustified favoritism toward something or someone. Thus, on a very simplistic level, media bias refers to the media exhibiting an unjustifiable favoritism as they cover the news. When the media transmit biased news reports, those reports present viewers with an inaccurate, unbalanced or unfair view of the world around them.

The definition of media bias is a lot like Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart's definition of pornography, “I know it when I see it.” Media bias is real, it reduces the quality of journalism, and it fosters distrust among readers. Hiding behind the First Amendment, the mainstream media blankets the public with inaccurate slanted hit pieces and have become the far left propaganda wing of the Democratic Party.

Much of the public doesn't realize just how strict is the code of conduct that journalists have traditionally followed. The Journalist’s Creed stands in bronze at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., for all to see. It states in part that “individual responsibility may not be escaped by pleading another’s instructions or another’s dividends.” I challenge any and all who call themselves journalists, at any and all professional levels, to read the creed and then perform a sincere inventory of his or her journalistic practices.

Conservatives are considered alien species in many newsrooms, resulting in slanted (and occasionally hostile) coverage that leaves conservatives rightly distrustful, breeding the perception that the media are out to get them, and giving credence to the saying "fake news."

The results of this bias include slanted news, withheld information, warped priorities and attempts to discredit news sources that cover stories the media intentionally ignore.

Art Mooney

Little Egg Harbor

Revive hydroelectric plant

to benefit taxpayers

I have read with great interest the recent article on hydroelectric power. There was a hydroelectric power plant at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing for many years. It powered the old cotton mill that ceased operations in 1949.

All the hydro plant needs is modernization by local and Atlantic County officials to create a revenue stream back to the taxpayers by selling the power into the Atlantic City Electric grid. There is a novel idea, creating revenue for the taxpayers.

Monty Holt

Estell Manor