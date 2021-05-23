Voice of the People, May 23, 2021

How Disney staff dresses won’t affect entertainment
Regarding the recent columns, “I love Disney World, but wokeness is ruining the experience, by Jonathan Vanboskerck” and “Staff expression, history updates will pay for Disney World, by Cody Vincitore”:
These op-ed pieces from the Orlando Sentinel are about Disney World and its cast members’ code of dress. We have been to Disney World several times and have enjoyed our trips every time. The theme parks are great fun and each of us has their favorite parts.
We do not, however, go to look at the cast members and their uniforms. So those who think Disney is doing a disservice to its entertainment aspect by allowing its workers to dress as they choose should think again about the entertainment value rather than the code of dress of its employees.
In my opinion, Disney World will continue to be one of the best vacation destinations regardless of how the cast members dress.
John Rose
Eldora
Counter pandemic rise in abuse of children
Approximately 7 million cases of child abuse and neglect are reported yearly. The highest rates are babies under age 1, and 25% of victims are under age 3. Since the pandemic, child abuse cases have soared over 8%, as well as a 24% increase in suicide attempts, from ages 5 to 11, and 31% from ages 12 to 17.
It can be difficult to detect maltreatment in a child, especially if the child loves their abuser or is afraid. The younger the abuse begins, the longer it will continue, and the harder for the child to heal and develop optimally physically and mentally. However, if the maltreatment continues from toddler to teenager, in most case the child can develop a mental illness. Depression, anxiety, PTSD, eating disorders, substance and alcohol dependency, and likely suicide ideation that can last a lifetime.
Physicians are legally obligated to report all suspected cases of abuse and neglect to state authorities. Every child needs to be in a safe environment, free of the potential for more abuse and neglect. Community support groups are needed to confront, address and heal the parents. This can prevent future abuse passed down from generation to generation.
Valeria Marcus
Atlantic City
No pension investment in NJ infrastructure
State Sen. Steve Sweeney should keep his hands off my pension. Now he wants to enable pension funds to invest in rebuilding the state’s infrastructure, which has become run down because of poor management.
Trenton Water Works is a good example. Due to poor management and Trenton diverting TWW funds to the city budget, it is rotting like it is wooden century-old pipes.
Any funds invested in infrastructure need protection. The proposed oversight and chair of the committee of three should only be held by representatives of state employee unions. No one from the Assembly or Senate should be seated on this committee. Any appointments should need Assembly and Senate approval.
Why not wait to see what New Jersey gets from the Feds? Once rebuilt, the infrastructure can’t be sold or privatized by the state.
Sweeney is creating problems and needs to back down. The recent Bookings Report will show him that the pension systems need repair and aren’t a place to get money from.
Joe Murphy
Town Bank