Voice of the People, May 23, 2021

How Disney staff dresses won’t affect entertainment

Regarding the recent columns, “I love Disney World, but wokeness is ruining the experience, by Jonathan Vanboskerck” and “Staff expression, history updates will pay for Disney World, by Cody Vincitore”:

These op-ed pieces from the Orlando Sentinel are about Disney World and its cast members’ code of dress. We have been to Disney World several times and have enjoyed our trips every time. The theme parks are great fun and each of us has their favorite parts.

We do not, however, go to look at the cast members and their uniforms. So those who think Disney is doing a disservice to its entertainment aspect by allowing its workers to dress as they choose should think again about the entertainment value rather than the code of dress of its employees.

In my opinion, Disney World will continue to be one of the best vacation destinations regardless of how the cast members dress.

John Rose

Eldora

