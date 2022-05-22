Voice of the People, May 22, 2022

Everyone seems

so miserable

I am still alive. Do I feel like I am really alive? Absolutely not. Why? Because everywhere I go everyone is so miserable. You all are walking around so angry and ready to pounce, I wish you all would just calm down, think for yourselves and understand you are being manipulated out of being your true selves. You will only lose.

Start by recalling your childhood. As a very young person you relied on others. As an adult, go back to more independent thinking and rely more on your own self. Don’t hook your star on an idea. Hook your star on what you know deep in your gut is truth and kindness. Let’s keep the “human” in humanity.

Joan Mahon

Villas

Election of Biden

relieved my anxiety

Since the election of 2020, I have been sleeping so much better. Besides the January 6th attempt to interfere with a valid voice of the majority, I don't go to sleep at night wondering what craziness I'll awake to by a wacky president.

Life has a way of throwing curve balls to everyone but a self-serving and mentally unbalanced reaction to any crisis had most people on edge. There's always room for improvement but harking back to uninformed rhetoric and constant lies and manipulation is not the path to maintaining a democratic government.

Suzanne Marx

Mays Landing

What’s next in NJ,

legal prostitution?

In the movie "The Godfather," Don Vito did many bad things to make money for the "family." But he would not allow the sale of drugs. Not Gov. Murphy. He would do anything, including drug sales, to get money from the residents of New Jersey. Can legal prostitution be far behind?

Thomas Barrett

Brigantine