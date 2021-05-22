Voice of the People, May 22, 2021

Biden won, now it’s time to negotiate, compromise

Some people now seem to want to stop all good faith negotiation and compromise by the federal government, just because their guy did not win. They should stand up, dust themselves off and figure out how to win next time. The American people need action. No group has all the right answers.

We need common sense gun laws. I think no one wants guns in the hands of the unstable, nor gun-toting vigilantes parading in the supermarkets, shopping malls and main street. People should get together and create something that works.

We need common sense immigration laws, not a billion dollar wall that can be breached by a $25 ladder.

We need a safe and secure election system. People should not hinder one group or another from voting, just because they are not their group. Make it fair. This all can happen with compromise and negotiation.

Carol Roe Marmora

Let anyone vote in primary of their choosing

More than a third of registered voters in the state of New Jersey are registered as unaffiliated, and that number continues to climb as dissatisfaction with partisan politics and legislative gridlock grows.