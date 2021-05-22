Voice of the People, May 22, 2021

Biden won, now it’s time to negotiate, compromise
Some people now seem to want to stop all good faith negotiation and compromise by the federal government, just because their guy did not win. They should stand up, dust themselves off and figure out how to win next time. The American people need action. No group has all the right answers.
We need common sense gun laws. I think no one wants guns in the hands of the unstable, nor gun-toting vigilantes parading in the supermarkets, shopping malls and main street. People should get together and create something that works.
We need common sense immigration laws, not a billion dollar wall that can be breached by a $25 ladder.
We need a safe and secure election system. People should not hinder one group or another from voting, just because they are not their group. Make it fair. This all can happen with compromise and negotiation.
Carol Roe Marmora
Let anyone vote in primary of their choosing
More than a third of registered voters in the state of New Jersey are registered as unaffiliated, and that number continues to climb as dissatisfaction with partisan politics and legislative gridlock grows.
However, the state’s closed primary system requires people to declare for a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary election, even when the primary election is an integral stage of the public election process, all taxpayers fund the primary election and the primary election often is the only competitive stage of the election.
This cannot stand. No voter should be required to select a political organization as a condition of participating in its primary, a critical stage of the public election process.
New Jersey supports minority rule by institutionalizing a system that overtly protects the private rights of two political organizations at the expense of the voting rights of its citizens. Let all voters vote in all elections.
Barbara Patrizzi Cherry Hill
Assistance, entitlements replace working to make things better
OK. Perhaps I’m missing something here. I see nothing but help-wanted signs everywhere. And I mean everywhere. Yet I read that the powers that be want to throw 20 something million dollars towards rental assistance for people who lost jobs. Let alone the other entitlements received.
When is enough enough? What happened to working hard to make things better for you and your family? I am proud to be an American but am afraid we are going down the wrong road.
Lee Scanny Linwood