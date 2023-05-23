Pricey diesel inflates many consumer prices

Over the last two years, the dramatic rise in consumer prices has affected the great majority of Americans. In my opinion, one of the largest contributors to this has been the rise in fuel prices. In the last six months, the price of gasoline became more reasonable then rose again.

Is there anything Congress may be able to do for the still unreasonably high cost of diesel fuel? Since most manufacturing and consumer goods are shipped and distributed by trucks or trains, bringing down this cost could go a long way toward giving the general population some much needed relief.

Any introduction of this issue in Congress may open dialogue among all our leaders. I hope people will examine this and help bring more attention to it, especially by their representatives, so there may be a discussion about diesel prices.

William Flatley

Egg Harbor Township

View of wind turbines threatens A.C. casinos

Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City investments a must as New York casinos loom, gaming panel says”:

A panel of experts expressed concern about the N.J. casinos’ flat brick-and-mortar revenues and higher costs, along with the next external threat, the expansion of the N.Y. casino market. Improving the Atlantic City oceanfront destination experience was suggested to minimize the damage.

What was missing from this discussion? The biggest most serious external threat to the A.C. tourist experience is the hundreds of 1,000 foot high wind turbines, in essence an electric power plant, planned to be built starting 15 miles off the shore from Atlantic City. Gaining back brick and mortar gamblers, cannibalized by online gaming and more N.Y. competition requires ingenuity and foresight. But the foresight on the wind turbines and industrialization of the ocean view from their casino properties is curiously absent.

According to my research, the wind energy lease areas were decided in February 2012 before any studies on visual and tourism impact were completed even though the 2006 N.J. Blue Ribbon Panel Report on Offshore Wind — used as the guiding principles for designating offshore wind lease locations — stated that offshore wind and turbine facilities should not create an unacceptable aesthetic impact or impact to tourism. Later, scientific studies were cited, and surveys were completed but lacked external validity to the Jersey Shore experience and were based on outdated turbine technology (500 foot height versus 1000 foot height of current wind turbines). The studies’ conclusions were no significant visual impact or tourism impact. It wasn’t until 2021-2022 when the public saw and read about the devastating visual impact revealed in offshore wind developers’ visual impact studies based on current wind turbine specifications. The view from casino ocean front rooms and restaurants will be dominated by a large and highly visible array of wind turbine generators. How the casino experts are not concerned about the visual impact on the Jersey Shore experience and the casino vacationers’ decision to go elsewhere is mind boggling.

Suzanne Moore

Brigantine

Biden long governed, Trump just president

President Biden has a lot of years being in the government. He was vice president for eight years, and had been in government a long time before that.

Donald Trump was never in the government in any way before being elected president, and it showed. How can he run for president again when he didn’t concede after losing his reelection? That’s never been done before. Remember, he hated John McCain and he said he liked soldiers who weren’t caught, not who became prisoners of war.

That is who Republicans and others picked to run the United States. Trump was complicit in the riot at the Capitol on January 6. If he loses again, what would he tolerate or do then?

When you’re born, all people, nobody is born with an expiration date anywhere on their bodies. You don’t know when your last day will be, and that’s a good thing.

Juanita Hooper

Atlantic City