Voice of the People, May 21, 2022

Disagrees with votes by Rep. Van Drew

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who used to claim to be bipartisan, sunk to a low when he voted against the Affordable Insulin Now Act. 30 million Americans with diabetes depend on insulin to stay alive. The cost of insulin has soared from $21 in 1999 to $332 in 2019. Americans pay ten times more for insulin than the rest of the developed world.

The law, which had some bipartisan support including Congressmen Chris Smith from New Jersey, would have capped the cost at $35. Pfizer has been a contributor to Van Drew but not to Smith.

Van Drew followed that up by voting against a bipartisan resolution that called on government to uphold the founding principles of NATO that include among them “individual liberty, human rights, democracy and the rule of law.” 142 Republicans voted in favor. Van Drew was one of 63 Republicans voting against.

Sal Perillo

Cape May Point

Let states nullify illegal edicts, rules

While trying to sell the states on ratifying the U.S. Constitution, James Madison famously wrote, ”the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the state governments are numerous and indefinite.” You might ask yourself, what the heck happened? In a word, precedent, driven by progressive activists within all of our previously most trusted institutions. These include academia, the media and most egregious of all the judiciary.

Need evidence, look no farther than the bureaucracy hidden within federal Cabinets that didn’t exist 50 years ago. Departments of Energy, Education and Environmental Protection quickly come to mind. These departments issue thousands of unanswerable regulations with the full force of law that most people can’t comprehend the legalese of, including those within the departments that wrote them.

We have executive orders, environmental accords and nuclear treaties, without the advice and consent of the Senate required by the Constitution. With just a quick scan of the vaunted document, one can see that virtually all of this is unconstitutional, and yet here we are, circumvented by the aforementioned activists and propelled by big money global elitists.

The best weapon against this abuse is nullification by individual states of edicts and regulations considered illegal. This is hard considering the purse strings attached between the federal and state governments. However, the people are many, the activists are few. Contact state representatives ask them to set a new precedent of obeying the Constitution.

James M. Spickard

Little Egg Harbor Township