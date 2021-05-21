Voice of the People, May 21, 2021

Fund conservation corps to restore NJ coast, wildlife

I’ve seen this first hand here in New Jersey. Take for example a project that New Jersey Audubon has been working on at Cape May Point, which supports as many as 364 different bird species. When Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast in 2012, a restoration project had just been completed to widen 2 miles of the beach, build an 18-foot-high dune, and restore nearby freshwater wetlands. Cape May Point suffered virtually no damage, while surrounding areas sustained $640 million is losses. A host of birds have flocked to the restored wetlands and beach, and ecotourism from birders is estimated to add more than $310 million per year to the county’s revenue.