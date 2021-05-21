Voice of the People, May 21, 2021

Set up NJ funding for suicide hotline service
May is Mental Health Month. By urging public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All.
Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and those that care for them. Soon, it will be much easier to remember how to reach the lifeline as the number will be changing to “988” nationwide by July 2022.
Knowing this, it is critically important that states pass legislation now to reliably fund 988 and their state’s crisis response system, just as we fund 911 and emergency services — through small fees on phone bills. Reliable funding will help to ensure all 988 callers can reach a counselor in their own state who is familiar with and can connect them with local resources. Culturally competent support and local connections can better help all callers through their crisis and in their recovery.
People should urge public officials to fund 988. We all play a role in changing the culture around mental health and can ensure #MentalHealth4All.
David Julian Tuckerton
Fund conservation corps to restore NJ coast, wildlife
The framework that President Biden outlined in his American Jobs Plan — which will invest in natural infrastructure — is such good news for New Jersey’s coastal communities, the economy and wildlife.
Biden proposes spending $10 billion to create a 21st Century Civilian Conservation Corps to mobilize workers for restoration and resilience projects, including coastal ecosystem restoration and removal of invasive plants.
I’ve seen this first hand here in New Jersey. Take for example a project that New Jersey Audubon has been working on at Cape May Point, which supports as many as 364 different bird species. When Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast in 2012, a restoration project had just been completed to widen 2 miles of the beach, build an 18-foot-high dune, and restore nearby freshwater wetlands. Cape May Point suffered virtually no damage, while surrounding areas sustained $640 million is losses. A host of birds have flocked to the restored wetlands and beach, and ecotourism from birders is estimated to add more than $310 million per year to the county’s revenue.
Another project that we tackled with conservation partners was to install native trees and shrubs to five different riparian areas as part of the Delaware River Watershed Initiative. The project stabilized riverbanks and created a natural buffer area that filters pollutants, such as phosphorus, out of the water. It also enhanced the habitat for numerous bird and aquatic species, as well as the threatened wood turtle.
There are dozens of other similar shovel-ready and shovel-worthy restoration projects throughout New Jersey — and the nation — that would make communities more resilient to climate change, boost the economy and address the wildlife crisis. President Biden is to be commended for calling on all of us to reimagine and rebuild the country in such an historic way. Now it is time for Congress to take this vision and make it reality. It’s time to put millions of people to work restoring lands and waters, tackling the climate crisis, delivering clean water to every community, and securing our wildlife heritage for future generations.
Eileen Murphy Trenton
Abortion reduces population
In response to recent articles regarding the decline in population in the U.S.: Hello! We are killing thousands of unborn babies in this country every day under the name of abortion. Now we are referring to it as a decline in population. Total hypocrisy.
Veronica Singer Ocean View