Push button to cross Ventnor Avenue now

Regarding the recent letter to the editor, “Pedestrian signals in Ventnor broken”:

There are new pedestrian traffic signals on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor. The letter writer complained that the lights were permanently stuck on “Don’t Cross,” resulting in pedestrians walking out of their way and risking danger to cross the street.

Evidently, the writer may be unaware that a total of 28 signals were upgraded in Longport, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City as part of a county traffic signal improvement project to meet state accessibility guidelines. The signals require the pedestrian to push the button to activate the “Walk” signal. For safety reasons, they are no longer automated for pedestrian crossing.

The good news is the system was tested and all signals are working properly. The signals serve to enhance the safety of all pedestrians, particularly those who are blind or visually impaired. But like many changes, they can take some time to get used to.

Dennis Levinson

Atlantic County Executive

Linwood

Trump achieved much, will be vindicated

The president who said he would restore the soul to America looks like he might be the “big guy” of a Biden crime family. A president who proclaimed “transgender Americans shape our nation’s soul.” President Biden has made so many gaffes that Saudi state-run television has mocked him, making him look more like a president Magoo.

Former President Trump is being prosecuted for supposedly buying off a porn star. A president who secured U.S. borders, honored law enforcers, exported MS13 gang members, created enterprise zones, made us energy independent, brought Middle Eastern countries together, and stood up to Russia, China and North Korea.

Sure, Russia’s threat of nuclear war is a frightening thing, but those threats are a paper tiger since even the maddest of mad men know retaliation would ensue. If nuclear weapons are required for a bear to conquer a lamb, these weapons would only infuriate the world more.

At the age of 87, I may not live to see Trump be vindicated, but surely he will be vindicated.

Robert Caroccio

Ocean City