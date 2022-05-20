Voice of the People, May 20, 2022

NAACP hopes Fish Heads can still serve A.C.

The NAACP is always concerned when allegations of bias are made regarding people of color. Accordingly, after receiving a complaint concerning the forced relocation of the Fish Heads Food Truck from its Gardner’s Basin location, this organization took immediate steps to investigate the matter.

The Fish Heads Mobile truck has been at Gardner’s Basin for several years. However, after consultation with City of Atlantic City officials and reviewing the position of the state Department of Environmental Protection, it has been determined that state and federal regulations prohibit permanent food trucks at the Gardner’s Basin location. The property that the Fish Heads truck is located on is regulated both by the Department of Environmental Protection and the National Park Service, an agency of the federal government. Green Acres and National Park restrictions do not allow for food trucks to become permanent structures at Gardner’s Basin. The city appears to have no discretion to allow Fish Heads to stay at its current location.

It is our understanding that Fish Heads was offered assistance from the city to relocate to a nearby location, but unfortunately failed to accept the city’s offer of assistance. The Atlantic City NAACP, of which I am president, takes allegations of bias seriously and takes effective measures when bias is identified. However, while we are concerned about Fish Heads Restaurant and would like to see it thrive, neither federal nor state law allow for the Fish Heads food truck to continue at its current location. This is not a city decision, nor a decision predicated upon bias, but rather it is a decision mandated by state and federal regulations.

In conclusion, this organization strongly believes that Black-owned, women-owned and other minority-owned businesses must be given every opportunity to thrive in Atlantic City. It is the hope of the Atlantic City NAACP that there will be a way for Fish Heads to continue to do business and serve the Atlantic City community consistent with all applicable city, state and federal laws and regulations.

Kaleem Shabazz

Atlantic City