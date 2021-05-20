Voice of the People, May 20, 2021

White Horse Pike section needs to be cleaned up
Traveling west on Route 30 just after the Galloway Diner is Rosemarie Drive and from this point to Pomona Road the wooded areas and vacant areas along with the two shopping centers are in disgraceful shape, with trash thrown everywhere, not to mention the unpleasant odors and this gets worse by the day.
I’m not sure who is in charge of this area, Egg Harbor City or Galloway, but someone needs to get off their duff and get this place cleaned up on a regular basis. The county Health Department should be alerted as well.
Barry Koob Egg Harbor City
Past time for Van Drew to find common ground
Recently I received a robocall /simulated interview from Congressman Jeff Van Drew wherein he attempted to explain his recent votes on important bills. I found it an energetic performance, but depressingly partisan and heavy with disinformation.
First the congressman said he opposed the pandemic relief bill because it will reduce Medicare funding due to a rule that requires automatic cuts when there are additions to the federal deficit. But the House has already approved a waiver of the automatic cut rule — just as it did in 2017 for reductions required by President Trump’s tax cuts, and just as it did last year for reductions required by Trump’s pandemic aid bills. Van Drew voted for both the pandemic aid and for the waivers of the automatic cuts.
Next the congressman said he voted against the pandemic relief bill because it gives stimulus money to prisoners. This opposition is odd and sudden. The congressman voted twice last year for the Trump relief bills, which began the payments to inmates or their families.
Then there’s HR-1, the comprehensive voting rights bill. Two years ago Van Drew cosponsored the version of the bill then, saying it would “clean up corruption in Washington, restore democracy and promote bipartisanship.” Now? Van Drew voted against it, calling it “socialism served on a platter.” I think transparency, accuracy in elections (e.g. backup paper ballots), promoting voter participation and getting big money out of politics don’t lead to socialism. A better case can be made that HR-1 will save the system from socialism.
These position changes are concerning. With all the country has endured — the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump, the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the pandemic — we need honest, consistent leadership and non-partisan solutions to problems.
Van Drew says he wants to find common ground with the opposition. It’s past time for him to begin.
Richard A. Goldberg Galloway Township