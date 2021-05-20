Voice of the People, May 20, 2021

White Horse Pike section needs to be cleaned up

Traveling west on Route 30 just after the Galloway Diner is Rosemarie Drive and from this point to Pomona Road the wooded areas and vacant areas along with the two shopping centers are in disgraceful shape, with trash thrown everywhere, not to mention the unpleasant odors and this gets worse by the day.

I’m not sure who is in charge of this area, Egg Harbor City or Galloway, but someone needs to get off their duff and get this place cleaned up on a regular basis. The county Health Department should be alerted as well.

Barry Koob Egg Harbor City

Past time for Van Drew to find common ground

Recently I received a robocall /simulated interview from Congressman Jeff Van Drew wherein he attempted to explain his recent votes on important bills. I found it an energetic performance, but depressingly partisan and heavy with disinformation.