Correction

The Press editorial on Saturday, “Everyone must face Atlantic County waste disposal challenges,” erred about the replacement of retiring Atlantic County Utilities Authority President Rick Dovey. The authority board has selected ACUA Vice President Matthew DeNafo to replace Dovey when he retires this summer.

Start offshore wind with a test project

There were three Air force offshore radar structures on the East Coast built in the late 1950s and called the Texas Towers. The first was not built, but numbers 2, 3 and 4 were.

Texas Tower number 4 was destroyed by a large storm in January 1961, and the 28 Air Force and civilian crew on it were killed. It had been partly damaged by Hurricane Donna in September 1960. This along with other factors resulted in the closing of the Texas Tower program.

For the first proposed wind turbine project, the number of turbines is given as 98.

I suggest that a much smaller number of turbines be placed in the ocean starting at the northern boundary of the project, and continuing to the southern boundary, as much as possible equidistant from each other, say five or seven in number, for say two to five years, as a test project.

It would make sense to do a small test project spread over the entire area to determine if the structures are capable of surviving hurricane’s and other major storms. It has been predicted by many that hurricanes and other storms are going to get more powerful in the future.

To go all in at one time on a major project and put all of the eggs in one basket at one time does not make sense to me.

James Munroe

Absecon

Netanyahu saving Israel from court

There have been numerous newspaper columns (Associated Press & others) criticizing Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu for his proposals to reform Israel’s Supreme Court authorities.

Unfortunately, most columnists fail to discuss the pervasive aspects of that omnipotent justice system. Israel’s Supremes can override the Knesset (parliament) as well as the prime minister on legislation and other executive actions. Netanyahu is accused of attempting to obtain absolute power, yet that is currently the problem with the overarching authority of the Israeli Supreme Court.

Partly because Israel does not a have a documented constitution, there’s a significant difference between our U.S. Supreme Court and Israel’s.

In our constitution, Article 1, Section 1 states, “All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States” — not so in Israel. Their life-tenured (until age 70) Supremes are able to override the Knesset or Netanyahu in many actions.

Unlimited authority in any one branch (especially where the electorate cannot vote them out of office) is an abomination. There’s an old axiom, “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” And the ability to legislate from the bench (with impunity) is abhorrent!

Besides, former Cheltenham High (Philly suburb) graduate Netanyahu has broad educational (MIT), military (special forces unit) and government (U.N., finance, foreign affairs) experiences which would be quite formidable in any member of our U.S. political class.

I submit that Netanyahu, as a fierce proponent of capitalism, is a target for criticism by the socialism advocates in Israel and the U.S./global media.

An in depth review of Netanyahu’s views and career is instructive for assessing his sound philosophy and extensive capabilities.

Ron Smith

Brigantine