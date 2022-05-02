Voice of the People, May 2, 2022

For Pignatelli, Rush

in 2nd District

There has been a lot of common sense missing from the representatives and candidates in Congressional District 2, currently represented by Jeff Van Drew.

Van Drew’s years in Congress as a Republican have not gone smoothly. He voted against the Equal Rights Amendment, a version of which Van Drew had co-sponsored as a Democrat. Van Drew also voted for 5 out of 7 gun bills, further restricting Americans from purchasing firearms.

Tim Alexander, seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 7 primary to challenge Van Drew in November, seems to have many flaws as well. Alexander has won the Democratic county lines, but continues to show voters what I consider his “bad” side. Tweets show he is still in favor of reducing police funding and police reform, while most Democrats have changed their views on that. I think Alexander will continue to support the BLM movement that has caused so much destruction. I believe his possible win in November would cause more harm than good in South Jersey communities.

Two other candidates running for their party’s nomination still seem to have common sense. Sean Pignatelli is seeking the Republican nomination, and Carolyn Rush is seeking the Democratic nomination. Pignatelli’s campaign continues to support veterans, 2nd Amendment rights, and middle class workers which include farmers, teachers, and union workers. Pignatelli also wants to increase funding for law enforcement. Rush’s campaign strives for affordable health care for all, and tackling the issues on climate change.

These candidates seem like the better choices for the congressional nominations, but are up against opponents with higher political publicity. South Jersey’s District 2 primary may be the more important of the two elections this year. The primary races will be one of the most watched and nail biting primary elections in the district history.

Jonathan Harvey

Vineland