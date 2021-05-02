Voice of the People, May 2, 2021

It’s hard to imagine how two middle schoolers could commit such heinous acts. But when the governor shut down schools, places of worship and faith-based organizations, some kids had nowhere to turn to learn character, morality and good citizenship.

Ansari, an immigrant to this country, was deprived of the security the nation once promised him. We cannot afford to let the neglect of state officials deprive another hardworking family of their rights once again.

Don Guardian

Atlantic City

Charge parents in crimes

Concerning the disgraceful store invasion and subsequent death of Mehmood Ansari at his Atlantic City Boardwalk souvenir shop, where in God’s name were the parents? Were they always working or were they passed out on the sofa recovering from a night of partying?

They had to know something, especially when their kids are out all hours of the day and night.

If you raise your children to be irresponsible, disrespectful and disgusting, that’s exactly what you will get. The parents should be charged with at least neglect.