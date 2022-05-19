Voice of the People, May 19, 2022

Give Pleasantville added early voting location

The Atlantic County Board of Elections split along party lines regarding the location of an early voting site. Republicans wanted to keep the county’s most underutilized early voting site in 70% white Buena Vista Township. Democrats wanted the site to be in majority-minority Pleasantville, where a number of historical voting barriers exist.

Despite not having a large number of its residents use its early voting site last year, Buena Vista Township in-person voting turnout averaged about 33%, according to statistics posted on the county clerk website. In Pleasantville where early in-person voting was available at its border with Northfield, the turnout averaged about 13%. (Mail-in votes excluded from this data.) I think Buena Vista Township voters are making it to the polls but not the voters of Pleasantville.

More (65.6%) of Pleasantville’s residents are in the workforce than Buena Vista Township’s residents (62.4%). The median income is higher in BVT ($66,268) than in Pleasantville ($41,718). So if a person must go to work late or leave early in order to get to a voting site on Election Day, the financial implications will be sharper when the paycheck is lower. In many front-line jobs, a worker can’t leave unless their replacement arrives, so a late or absent coworker can result in a missed vote. This is particularly true if the worker must use public transportation. Early in-person voting would give flexibility to those who rely on a ride or a bus to the polling site, and to those with an unforgiving work schedule.

Consider also the higher number of under 65 disabled persons in Pleasantville (11.7%) vs Buena Vista Township (9.1%). Early voting works well for disabled voters, who may not tolerate long lines very well, and may need more poll worker assistance.

Just by those numbers, I think the remaining early voting site should have gone to Pleasantville. I think that is where improved voting access is most needed, where more barriers exist.

Atlantic County residents will be fairly represented only if we equalize voting access for all. An early voting site in Pleasantville, not just at its border, would address some of the inequality.

Lisa Bonanno

Linwood