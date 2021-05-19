Voice of the People, May 19, 2021

Rob Coyne Absecon

Border debacle damaging and must be stopped

Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants stream across the border without criminal or medical checks, while the COVID restrictions placed on American citizens have resulted in hundreds of thousands of small businesses closing permanently, millions of jobs lost, many schools remaining closed, and some elderly dying alone.

People are told to wear masks, socially distance and accept that our educations and livelihoods are possibly destroyed, but illegal immigrants can stream in without restriction, many having COVID, just so the Democrat Party gets its future voters. Officials and the public have no idea who among them may be terrorists, drug dealers or criminals.

Millions of Americans are not paying rent or their mortgages, their jobs gone. Meanwhile the open borders party in power allows countless illegal immigrants in to compete for the jobs that are left, driving down wages and making the unemployment problem worse, along with the social costs and deficits to pay for it.