Voice of the People, May 19, 2021

Renew ban on assault-style
semi-automatic weapons
What do the tragedies at Parkland, Aurora and Boulder all have in common? Perpetrators in all three mass shootings (and so many others too many to include here) used semi-automatic weapons. Many but not all gun owners will argue that any attempts at some form of gun control legislation will lead to further restrictions on gun ownership. I believe that is not the objective here.
In 1994, Congress (when it was a living, breathing and functional Congress) passed a bill banning the manufacture and sale of assault style semi-automatic weapons, with the endorsement, by the way, of the National Rifle Association. However, the bill contained a sunset provision of 10 years, and was not extended in 2004. Curiously, in 2004, the NRA did an about-face on its endorsement of 10 years earlier.
If this Congress, specifically, the recalcitrant Senate, does not enact meaningful gun control legislation, above the “funds for studying the issue and education on gun safety” currently being discussed as a panacea, then we can expect to see more people be senselessly killed on a regular basis. Even some gun owners, for the most part, agree that the purchase of semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15 style weapons, should not be so easy to obtain, especially for those individuals with mental issues.
The Colt gun manufacturer likes to use the slogan: “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Yes, but it makes it much easier to just pull a trigger.
Chick DeCicco Hammonton
Intersection in Absecon reworked into a mess
My guess is that whoever redesigned the Mill Road/Route 30 intersection in Absecon was the same company that redesigned the airport traffic circle on Delilah Road. What a mess Mill and 30 became.
There is a left turn lane where the thru lane was heading south. No one pays attention to the signs, so now if you are in the correct thru lane you have to worry about cars in the left turn lane actually going straight thru.
Heading north there are now two lanes that you can use to turn west onto Route 30, but if the vehicle in the far left lane isn’t aware of that and wants to turn into the grocery store, there is an accident waiting to happen.
And east and west traffic on Route 30 no longer has the luxury of the lights being timed as the north/south light on Mill Road is a very long light, thus throwing off the timing heading east or west.
In summary, it’s a mess and that’s without the part-time summer visitors that will have no idea that these changes have been made.
Rob Coyne Absecon
Border debacle damaging and must be stopped
Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants stream across the border without criminal or medical checks, while the COVID restrictions placed on American citizens have resulted in hundreds of thousands of small businesses closing permanently, millions of jobs lost, many schools remaining closed, and some elderly dying alone.
People are told to wear masks, socially distance and accept that our educations and livelihoods are possibly destroyed, but illegal immigrants can stream in without restriction, many having COVID, just so the Democrat Party gets its future voters. Officials and the public have no idea who among them may be terrorists, drug dealers or criminals.
Millions of Americans are not paying rent or their mortgages, their jobs gone. Meanwhile the open borders party in power allows countless illegal immigrants in to compete for the jobs that are left, driving down wages and making the unemployment problem worse, along with the social costs and deficits to pay for it.
President Trump had the border problem solved with apprehensions and the wall, but so far in the first three months of 2021 more people have illegally entered the country than all of last year. How about the safety of all the unaccompanied minors who are being dispersed in every state? This madness must stop. It stops at the voting booth.