Democrats lead US down a dead end

At a press conference, the embarrassment that is the White House press secretary stated that guns are killing children. It’s fentanyl and drugs killing our children to the tune of over 300 a day, and the Biden administration seems like it couldn’t care less. Democrats don’t seem to see it or care, but Americans should, and the parents of the dead children do.

We have ignorant, arrogant politicians right before our eyes in the White House, Congress and statehouses. They are mostly Democrats. Most Democrats will vote for them again and again because many are addicted to the freebies Democrats offer. When enough people are all-in and the freebies become their livelihood, those politicians will own us. We fear talking about this with family and neighbors, or our children. Many of them are indoctrinated with the idea of a free lunch, and don’t see its eventual end. Slavery in another form!

Killing potential human life is now considered a right by many. When a woman is pregnant with a wanted child we call it a baby. When we rip it to pieces, it’s only a fetus. For some, seems like their only driving reason to vote.

Lastly, there are about 334million people in the U.S. and about 400 million guns. Law-abiding or sane people don’t use guns to injure others. If you post a “gun-free-zone” sign, it lets a criminal or evil person know there will be no law-abiding gun owner present to deter them. An invitation to do harm.

We’ve witnessed open lies, political injustice and two levels of justice perpetrated upon us. We see China supplanting our preeminence and the almost deliberate decline in our prosperity. American Judeo-Christian and constitutional principles and guaranties are openly violated and because many of us are sheep, we endure it.

Most of us only get Democratic propaganda, instead of unbiased reporting, because there are only a few honest news outlets. But I think most of us perceive the crimes of the president’s family and their minions. Evil will thrive when good people do nothing.

Robert S. Viola

Somers Point