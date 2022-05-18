Voice of the People, May 18, 2022

Federal housing aid recipients face bias

Section 8 housing voucher discrimination creates barriers to people finding affordable housing opportunities. The income of families who receive vouchers is at or below 50 percent of the area median income. This means people face financial obstacles to obtain safe, descent housing and services.

I was walking my dog in Ventnor and a homeowner asked me why I do not move. My response is not everybody is wealthy and able to move instantly. Maybe one day people lacking empathy will understand the struggles the poor face daily and have respect for each other. Ignorance is no excuse of the law.

Sarah Kabo

Ventnor

More bottle litter than plastic bags

The eco-friendly government has banned plastic bags as of this month, which I guess is not a big deal. People will adjust, especially if it’s a pollution concern. But what about the soda and bottled water industry, do they get a free pass, and why? Maybe because they funded the election of the politicians behind the ban.

No matter where you look, there are more soda and water bottles polluting our streets and waterways than plastic bags. What is with our government to ban plastic bags but not the real problem of plastic bottles? Sounds more like hypocrisy.

Giancarlo Ioannucci

Galloway Township

Governors should block dumping of immigrants

The U.S. is dumping migrants in Texas and Florida. Even though Texas has long been subject to this, it is becoming more prevalent. The Biden administration is not even trying to hide the fact that it is sending busloads of migrants to Brownsville, Texas. Like the governor of Florida, the governor of Texas says he will load buses and send them to Washington, D.C.

The governors’s don’t have the fortitude to stand behind their convictions. I haven’t noticed any buses going to Delaware. This has been the general problem with the Republican Party. All smoke and no fire. Where is president No. 45 when you need him?

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing