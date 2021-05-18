Voice of the People, May 18, 2021

Everyone must learn to behave in the wild

Almost every magazine or newspaper has run a story about great places to hike, kayak and camp in New Jersey.

But nobody’s told how to behave out there, so let’s go over a few basic rules.

No-trace hiking, camping and kayaking means leave absolutely nothing behind, not even biodegradable apple cores, orange peels nor toilet paper.

There’s a right way to do everything, including defecating in the woods. Read a book about it.

Horses have the ultimate right of the way, followed by hikers and then bikers.

Spring flowers are out. No matter how many there are, do not pick them. Take nothing.

Not everybody on the river wants to listen to others’ style of music. Remember, some people are out there for the peace and quiet.

There are many other things people can learn, but these are good things to start with.

Let’s not ruin the place we all profess to love.

Toni Pasquale, Whiting

Ban smoking for good in New Jersey casinos