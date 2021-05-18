Voice of the People, May 18, 2021

Everyone must learn to behave in the wild
Almost every magazine or newspaper has run a story about great places to hike, kayak and camp in New Jersey.
But nobody’s told how to behave out there, so let’s go over a few basic rules.
No-trace hiking, camping and kayaking means leave absolutely nothing behind, not even biodegradable apple cores, orange peels nor toilet paper.
There’s a right way to do everything, including defecating in the woods. Read a book about it.
Horses have the ultimate right of the way, followed by hikers and then bikers.
Spring flowers are out. No matter how many there are, do not pick them. Take nothing.
Not everybody on the river wants to listen to others’ style of music. Remember, some people are out there for the peace and quiet.
There are many other things people can learn, but these are good things to start with.
Let’s not ruin the place we all profess to love.
Toni Pasquale, Whiting
Ban smoking for good in New Jersey casinos
May 6 was the 15th anniversary of the enactment of New Jersey’s Smoke-free Air Law. The law applies to almost all workplaces, including bars and restaurants, protecting workers in these establishments from the dangers of secondhand smoke and e-cigarette vapor. This was an important victory for public health in N.J.
Fifteen years later, over 20,000 people working in New Jersey’s gaming industry are still being overlooked and ignored. Casino employees must choose each day between economic security for their families or protecting their health. Many fear that speaking out on this issue will lead to retaliation at work and job loss.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, N.J. casinos have been smoke-free since they were permitted to reopen in July 2020. This is proof that they can operate smoke-free, just as they do in Delaware, Maryland and New York. Overall, 20 states that allow for casino gambling require those facilities to be smoke-free.
The scientific evidence is clear: There is no completely safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke may cause serious diseases and premature death among nonsmokers. Everyone has the right to breathe clean air.
As a physician and member of the Northern NJ Board of Directors for the American Heart Association, I urge leaders in Trenton to close this loophole and ensure a safer, healthier environment for those who work in New Jersey casinos and are exposed to hazardous secondhand smoke each day while trying to make an honest living. This protection is long overdue.
Jacqueline Schwanwede, MD River Edge, Bergen County N.J. board member,
American Heart Association
