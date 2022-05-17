Voice of the People, May 17, 2022

Open primaries

to all NJ voters

As the primaries approach, once again, the nearly 30% of legally registered New Jersey voters who haven’t declared for a political party will be barred from participating in this crucial first round of elections.

Because New Jersey hangs on to the antiquated closed primary system, the candidates chosen will not have the support of the majority of their constituency. They need only pander to a small group of party faithful. This leads to an increasingly grid-locked, partisan body of government. The open primary system forces candidates to appeal to a much greater number of voters. One voter, one vote, in every election.

Increasingly, New Jersey voters are dissatisfied with partisan politics and simply refuse to join the major parties. They are fed up with party insiders choosing candidates and blocking the candidacy of independent voices. It is well past time to open our primaries and force the parties to listen to the voices of all the people, and to present more independent-minded candidates in primary elections. Want more voter participation? Open the primaries!

Barbara Patrizzi

Cherry Hill

I saw problems

with self-serve gas

I’m retired now but I can pass on to the readers my observation over the years. I had a job out in Las Vegas working for a major oil company as a product delivery driver. What that means is I took gasoline from the tank farm to the stations we had in Las Vegas.

While unloading, I have seen many, many problems because of self-serve and people pumping their own gasoline. Just to give a rundown on what I have seen. Numerous times a person will forget they pumped their own gasoline and drive off with the nozzle still in their gas tank. I’ve seen people pump another person’s gasoline while they are in the store paying for their gas. That’s when you have to pay inside because there’s only one person on duty.

I cannot count the times I’ve seen a person standing there pumping gasoline and smoking. And the story is still the old saying, “I can throw a lit cigarette in a pale of gasoline and it will go out.” Of course I’d say are you going to chance it with me here unloading thousands of gallons of gasoline. And besides, if there is a fire, whether or not you were the cause, because you were breaking the law you are going to pay for the damages. And brother, my truck cost over $400,000.

All those problems went away when I moved here over 20 years ago. When you have a paid attendant, you have someone that pays attention to what is going on. I’m sure all the gas haulers would agree.

David D. Ruff

Egg Harbor Township