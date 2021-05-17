Voice of the People, May 17, 2021

Black communities protest all killings of blacks

Regarding the recent letter, “Killings not protested”:

The letter is wrong in so many ways. It implies that the Black Lives Matter movement members are involved with looting and rioting. BLM is emphatically against any sort of stealing and violence. They make that clear in their mission and at the start of rallies.

Black Lives Matter protests, which consist of all races, attract not only BLM members and supporters but also opponents. Some of those committing the crimes are actually white instigators in an attempt to besmirch BLM. Many others are criminal infiltrators taking advantage of the crowds, and not actually a part of the protest.

Peaceful racial justice protests took place in more than 2,440 locations across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Violent demonstrations occurred in fewer than 220 locations, about 7% of the number of locations, according to the US Crisis Project report. The detractors seem oblivious to the 93% of locations where protests were peaceful.