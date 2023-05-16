Pedestrian signals

in Ventnor broken

Despite Ventnor's myriad improvements over the past couple of years, I am miffed as to why the city government continues to put pedestrians in harm's way with faulty pedestrian traffic lights.

The pedestrian light (the type that signals when it's safe to cross) at the intersection of Portland and Ventnor avenues, for example, is permanently stuck on "Don't cross." This forces the pedestrian trying to cross busy Ventnor Avenue to walk almost halfway across the street, in some cases fighting glare, to ascertain whether traffic has a green light or a red light.

This has been going on for over a year now at several intersections on Ventnor Avenue, despite alerting the municipal building of this problem. It's disheartening to think that Ventnor has so little regard for the average Joe trying to cross the street.

Debra Share

Ventnor

USDA didn’t protect

dogs for research

For more than half a decade, countless animals were suffering at a federally licensed, Virginia-based research breeding facility owned and operated by Envigo RMS. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which is tasked with enforcing the Animal Welfare Act, failed year after year to protect the animals at the Envigo facility from inconceivably cruel treatment despite documenting dozens of animal welfare violations including starving, injured, dead and dying dogs. It wasn’t until last year, after the Department of Justice filed a complaint against Envigo, that the Virginia facility shuttered for good, and 4,000 beagles being kept there were relinquished and rehomed.

I am relieved that these dogs were rescued, but I am furious that the USDA failed so egregiously in their duties to protect them for so many years and has yet to face any consequences for its inaction. A recent Reuters exposé has revealed that the USDA not only failed to stop these abuses but actively took steps to cover up Envigo’s malpractice and, in turn, their own negligence. New evidence shows that the USDA took such actions as narrowing the scope of inspections, cutting a 107-page inspection report to a mere 22 pages by axing key details, and inexplicably removing the supervisor in charge of that report from her post.

I am appalled that the USDA has repeatedly let down these dogs and all of the other animals depending on them for protection without repercussion. The USDA leaders complicit in the extreme and persistent mistreatment of these beagles must resign. Moreover, Congress must pass Goldie’s Act, legislation designed to improve AWA enforcement on federally licensed facilities. I urge Rep. Jeff Van Drew to join me in calling for USDA reform and to cosponsor and pass Goldie’s Act to protect vulnerable dogs and puppies. Do it in memory of the nameless dog who had to be euthanized when found starving and dying. She was golden.

Julie Senack

Linwood