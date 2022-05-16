Voice of the People, May 16, 2022

Bag ban protects outdoors from us

Regarding the recent letter, “Bans on packaging made of hypocrisy”:

The letter writer condemned the plastic bag ban. Left wing environmentalists and scientists were “screaming” that use of paper products were harming rainforests a couple of decades ago and we should turn to plastics, the writer wrote. And now comes the plastic ban. What a load of hypocrisy, he says.

No, it’s not hypocrisy. What could not be foreseen is the utter irresponsibility and carelessness of American consumers. Environmentalists (and by the way, not all environmentalists are screaming left wingers, some are hunters, ranchers and fishermen) did not let plastic bags free to be stuck in trees, bushes, lakes, rivers and oceans. They did not dump their water and soda bottles on the ground or on the beach. People do it from all walks of life. No trashcans around on a walk? Some people just toss them. Car interior dirty? Just sweep out the trash in a parking lot.

Why the ban on plastic items? To protect the land, beaches and water from us. Because we don’t want to be held responsible for our trashy ways. We’d rather blame water bottle companies than put empty bottles in recycling or at least the trash, rather than leave them in the woods, beaches, picnic benches and other public places.

Now it’s time to get off the abused gravy train and bring our own bags to the drugstore, the supermarkets and restaurants. Try to get used to it. Complaining doesn’t help when the enemy is us.

Terence O’Neill

Wildwood