Voice of the People, May 16, 2021

Biden’s spending plans cost taxpayers, economy

Nothing in life is free — someone pays for it.

The Democratic Party continues with its mantra that U.S. corporations and the wealthy must pay their fair share. Well, what does that mean?

According to the Tax Foundation, the top 50% of taxpayers pay 88.7% of federal taxes. Therefore, the bottom 50% pay only 11.3%. Does that seem fair enough? If not, what is fair?

It is also very popular with the current administration to increase corporate taxes but corporate taxes are ultimately borne by taxpayers. Corporate taxes are an expense and reduce corporate profits. These lower profits ultimately affect taxpayers in the form of higher prices as well as lower capital gains distributions for 401(k) and IRA plans. Corporate taxes ultimately affect growth too — less money for investment in property, plant and equipment; less money for wage increases and less money for additional employees. Just be careful what you wish for, you may get it.

President Kennedy, in his inaugural address, said: “And so my fellow Americans, ask not what America can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” This pro-American spirit is being challenged with every new government handout and restriction.