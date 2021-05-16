Voice of the People, May 16, 2021

Biden’s spending plans cost taxpayers, economy
Nothing in life is free — someone pays for it.
The Democratic Party continues with its mantra that U.S. corporations and the wealthy must pay their fair share. Well, what does that mean?
According to the Tax Foundation, the top 50% of taxpayers pay 88.7% of federal taxes. Therefore, the bottom 50% pay only 11.3%. Does that seem fair enough? If not, what is fair?
It is also very popular with the current administration to increase corporate taxes but corporate taxes are ultimately borne by taxpayers. Corporate taxes are an expense and reduce corporate profits. These lower profits ultimately affect taxpayers in the form of higher prices as well as lower capital gains distributions for 401(k) and IRA plans. Corporate taxes ultimately affect growth too — less money for investment in property, plant and equipment; less money for wage increases and less money for additional employees. Just be careful what you wish for, you may get it.
President Kennedy, in his inaugural address, said: “And so my fellow Americans, ask not what America can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” This pro-American spirit is being challenged with every new government handout and restriction.
Citizens must stop listening to the sound bites of journalists friendly to President Biden and think about the unintended consequences of these proposed federal policies. The Biden-friendly journalists will never challenge him.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
Politicizing the months should be open to all
Regarding the recent Digital Voices comment about how one could know the sexual orientation of Atlantic City’s first LGBTQ program coordinator:
He, she, it … who cares? What’s important in this day and age is how many pushups can the whatever do.
So now we are adding an LGBTQ month to the list of woke celebrations, after we canceled Columbus Day in October. Is St. Patrick’s Day next, as we make March Illegal Immigrants Month and how about making May Socialists Month?
I personally would like to have November be Conservatives’ Month every even-numbered year, starting in 2022. We don’t even want the whole month, just the first Tuesday.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May