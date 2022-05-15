Voice of the People, May 15, 2022

ADL politicizes blame

for attacks on Jews

Last month, Dion Marsh traveled from Lakehurst to Lakewood apparently to kill as many Jews as he could. He picked Lakewood because most Jews there are Orthodox. They are easily recognized as Jews by their appearance. Marsh began by severely beating one Jew and stealing his car. Marsh then used that car to ram the cars of three other Jews. He then attacked the drivers and caused serious internal injuries to all three. He stabbed one in the chest. Marsh was later arrested at his home holding a machete.

Marsh told police he did it because “Jews are the real devils.”

Two weeks later there was a front page article, “Anti-Semitic attacks on rise in NJ.” The article, using information supplied by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), specifically identified only four “extremist” groups as being responsible. All four were groups that distributed “white supremacist propaganda.”

The article failed to mention that Dion Marsh is black, and obviously was not influenced by it. It also failed to mention that the only recent physical attacks in New Jersey that actually killed and injured Jews because they were Jews were done by “black nationalists.” They included the deadly rampages in Jersey City and Monsey, New York, during December 2019.

The article said nothing about systematic attacks on Jewish students at Rutgers University. It said nothing of the rhetoric against Jews at yearly Al Quds Day events held throughout the state.

There seems to be only one possible explanation. It seems the ADL would rather help Democrats than protect Jews. Why else would they only name groups commonly (but falsely) associated with Republicans, while barely mentioning far more dangerous Jew hatred by those who support “woke,” left-wing Democrats.

This makes it difficult for Jews like me to protect ourselves from the most serious threats to our safety. Even worse, by falsely blaming the rise of anti-Semitism on people who are not responsible, Jewish groups like the ADL are creating new resentment, if not hatred against Jews.

Seth Grossman

Atlantic City