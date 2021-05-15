Voice of the People, May 15, 2021

Redefine federal district
There are many reasons why District of Columbia statehood would be very bad, and at most times in U.S. history, this would be a nonpartisan position. It should be now as well.
Congressional representatives need to visit the reasons why the Federal District of Columbia was created in the first place. I would go so far as to say that any member of the House or Senate that votes to make Washington, D.C., a state is not worthy of their position.
The valid issue is proper representation for the large number of residents of the district. When the federal capital was formed, the government was small. Today it is huge and continues to grow. A sensible plan would be to redefine the district and realign most of D.C. back to the states of Virginia and Maryland, from which the District of Columbia was formed. That would provide proper representation to residents and preserve the independence of the federal government offices from local politics.
I think a group of smart high school kids could figure that out, which makes you wonder about the intelligence or motives of congressional leaders.
Norm Mayall
Egg Harbor Township
Less immigrants oversight
I think President Joe Biden is a puppet to his advisors. Biden has made multiple blunders, including falling up the steps of Air Force One. The media made him look like a hero for making it to the top.
And now Biden is spending the public’s money as fast as they can print it, letting thousands of illegal immigrants into the country while his vice president giggles like it is a joke.
Gov. Phil Murphy is giving illegal immigrants drivers licenses. I remember after 9/11 that eight forms of ID were needed to get a license. What happened to that?
More immigrants, less oversight? That sounds about right these days. The Democrats are going to make America suck again.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
Biden plans to create jobs
In his first joint address to Congress, President Biden laid out his vision for an inclusive government that will help wide swaths of Americans as we continue to emerge past the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic has created.
Biden’s plans are ambitious, but well within the mainstream of what is needed to achieve actual results for those who need the federal government to be a partner on the road to continued recovery.
Government is at its best when it can provide everyday Americans the tools needed for progress, most notably job creation. From public health proposals to economic ones, Biden’s plans will do just that.
Steve Clayton