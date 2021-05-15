Voice of the People, May 15, 2021

Redefine federal district

There are many reasons why District of Columbia statehood would be very bad, and at most times in U.S. history, this would be a nonpartisan position. It should be now as well.

Congressional representatives need to visit the reasons why the Federal District of Columbia was created in the first place. I would go so far as to say that any member of the House or Senate that votes to make Washington, D.C., a state is not worthy of their position.

The valid issue is proper representation for the large number of residents of the district. When the federal capital was formed, the government was small. Today it is huge and continues to grow. A sensible plan would be to redefine the district and realign most of D.C. back to the states of Virginia and Maryland, from which the District of Columbia was formed. That would provide proper representation to residents and preserve the independence of the federal government offices from local politics.

I think a group of smart high school kids could figure that out, which makes you wonder about the intelligence or motives of congressional leaders.

Norm Mayall

Egg Harbor Township

