Voice of the People, May 14, 2022

Mayor calmed dispute at Democratic meeting

Paul Scully and Pastor Willie Francois reached out to the Democratic Committee chairman, Michael Suleiman, and asked that he pass on to the governor petitions from the people of Atlantic County concerning local schools. Scully and Francois received no answer. With a permit in hand, Pastor Francois, Scully and local citizens met in Somers Point, in front of the convention meeting location. As Democrats wanting to attend the meeting that was open to all Democrats and willing to pay the $15 fee in order to present the petitions, a few rally members entered and were met with great resistance and police officers. In all honesty, all hell broke loose.

That is when Mayor Marty Small Sr. stepped into action. He was able to calm both sides, telling the petitioners to go back outside and strongly suggested a convention attendee go out and talk to the people and address their concerns immediately. That is exactly what happened and all ended peacefully with a promise that the petitions would be delivered.

It was Mayor Small who helped to avert what could have been a melee that would have garnered negative headlines in the press for Atlantic County Democrats. That’s what I call a leader.

This is just one example of Small’s strong leadership. He’s a person willing to step into the mire to help the people to refocus and move forward in a positive way. Atlantic City doesn’t need Sen. Vince Polistina to tell them who to choose as their leader. Until Polistina puts forth a bill that benefits Atlantic City, he should remain quiet. Actions speak louder than words.

Charles Goodman

Mays Landing

Blame gasoline prices on oil firms, not Biden

The U.S. should determine its energy independence by comparing the export of energy (which includes petroleum products, natural gas, coal and renewables) to its import of the same. I think we became energy independent during the Obama administration, continued to be during the Trump administration and we are still energy independent in the Biden administration, even though during all those administrations, we were still importing considerable amounts of foreign oil.

President Biden did not shut down the Alaska oil pipeline. He stopped oil companies from using existing leases to drill in the authorized part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. These are wells that hadn’t yet been drilled, so this would have no effect on current gas prices.

Biden also did not shut down an operating Keystone pipeline. He stopped construction of the pipeline. It was not projected to be completed for another four years. The oil that would have been flowing through Keystone was Canadian oil, destined for U.S. refineries and then probably headed overseas.

I believe the major reason for the increase in gasoline prices is the sudden increase in demand after the decrease due to Covid shutdowns. When demand suddenly increased, the oil producers had to scramble to increase production. Oil companies are making substantial profits from the increase in prices. Biden has tried to convince both domestic and foreign oil producers to ramp up production, to no avail. Domestic and foreign oil companies are afraid if they increase production too much, prices will fall, and they won’t be making record profits. If people want to blame someone for the high gas prices, they should blame oil producers.

Pary Tell

Cape May