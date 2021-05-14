Voice of the People, May 14, 2021

Cape May County tax is Wildwoods tax

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Deliberation, caution merited on possible hike in Cape May room tax”:

For clarification purposes, I would like to point out an error in the editorial regarding Cape May City’s Occupancy Tax discussion. Cape May County does not charge a tourism tax nor an assessment tax. The “Cape May County Tax” mentioned is levied in the Wildwoods only and is not collected by the county nor does the county receive any funds from this tax.

The “Cape May County Tourism Tax” was named as such when the Wildwoods were authorized by the state of New Jersey to collect a tourism tax; this was before the Occupancy Tax was initiated. This tax is levied on overnight stays and other tourism related sales only in North Wildwood, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. The tax is returned to the Wildwoods to support the Convention Center and special events in those resorts. The name is a common misconception and has created confusion over the years.