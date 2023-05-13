Build sports complex

and more in EHT

Regarding the recent story, “Youth sports, hospitality complex nixed in Hamilton Township amid conservation concerns”:

Hamilton Township Committee turned down Alan Nau, CEO of the Trophy Park project, who wants to develop a sports, hospitality and entertainment center. I have a great solution. Come to Egg Harbor Township. And, better yet, develop the mega center between Mill and Zion roads on Bargaintown Road.

Granted, it’s a small road with no shoulders, but that shouldn’t be a problem. After all, we already have a gymnastics center, and very shortly there will be indoor soccer fields and a self-storage facility. Traffic won’t be a problem. It’s already a nightmare, so what’s a few hundred more cars? The residents like me don’t mind waiting to turn in and out of our driveways, really we don’t. Just think of all the tax revenue it will generate. I am sure it would mean lower taxes for EHT homeowners.

If not that, there’s always Plan B. Build affordable housing at the Patcong Farm site on Blackman Road. There’s even a creek that can be used for boat docks. Think of the possibilities.

Oh, and don’t worry about getting variances. EHT is very accommodating. As long as you have the money, I am pretty sure anything can be built.

Barbara Clark

Egg Harbor Township

Put a noise limit

on performance cars

What a terrible mistake it is to not take into consideration the inherent noise levels made by high performance cars. When those gentleman start their engines, you may hear it all the way to Ocean City.

They assure us that they will employ noise canceling technology. I say put it in writing. According to Motor Trend, the Shenandoah Raceway in Virginia was required by law to limit sound levels to 95 db. This required mufflers. While many predicted that this would kill the sport, it did not. To the contrary, many fans liked it better and attendance did not suffer.

Ask yourself this: Is it better to create rules now or to deal with the lawsuits as they arise? Simply stipulate that cars must use mufflers and that noise levels from a single car will not exceed 95db, or no deal.

Steven Ciarrochi

Brigantine