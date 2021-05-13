Voice of the People, May 13, 2021

Pandemic plastic pollution
With summer on the horizon, we look forward to sticking our toes in the sand down the Jersey Shore. Yet these beaches are threatened by increased plastic waste within the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. A recent article, “Beach sweeps among several Earth Day-related events in Atlantic, Cape May counties,” while a heartening account of environmental protection, underscores the hazards of ongoing plastic production.
As an NJ EMT, access to personal protective equipment has been a vital component in safeguarding frontline workers. However, with 130 billion masks and 65 billion gloves used per month globally, insufficient waste management systems forewarn 75% will enter landfills and the environment.
Simultaneously, reliance on single-use products has increased by 300%, causing states to delay or rescind bans. (New Jersey’s ban on single-use plastics will not take effect until 2022). If steps are not taken to curb utilization and advance recycling, plastic waste in oceans will triple to 29 million tons per year by 2040.
While we dream of summer getaways and white sand beaches, it is our collective responsibility to protect these ecosystems. Only then will we be able to experience the same time-honored traditions of the Jersey Shore for generations to come.
Joe Maccarone
Ocean City
Groupthink vs. the law
There is a real problem in the country. It is the systemic non-compliance with law and law enforcement. It’s being caused by groupthink, a psychological phenomenon that triggers decisions that aren’t ideal or that ignore critical information.
When a group of people get together and start to think collectively, with one mind, the group is more concerned with maintaining unity than with objectively evaluating the situation, alternatives and options. The group, as a whole, tends to take irrational actions or overestimate their positions or moral rightness.
The group of people firmly believes in one particular ideal and only watches news that supports their ideal and only associates with people who agree with them. They may come to hate and distrust anyone who disagrees with them.
This has created cognitive dissonance and a false narrative that law enforcement is not to be trusted and somehow disproportionately enforces the law and takes action against only a certain group of people, ignoring that the same group of people disproportionately victimizes and kills those within their own group, ignoring the rule of law.
This has serious consequences, leading the specific group and other collective groups to ignore not only the rule of law but ethics and morals, prioritizing one specific goal while ignoring countless collateral consequences, instigating death and destruction.