Voice of the People, May 13, 2021

Ocean City

Groupthink vs. the law

There is a real problem in the country. It is the systemic non-compliance with law and law enforcement. It’s being caused by groupthink, a psychological phenomenon that triggers decisions that aren’t ideal or that ignore critical information.

When a group of people get together and start to think collectively, with one mind, the group is more concerned with maintaining unity than with objectively evaluating the situation, alternatives and options. The group, as a whole, tends to take irrational actions or overestimate their positions or moral rightness.

The group of people firmly believes in one particular ideal and only watches news that supports their ideal and only associates with people who agree with them. They may come to hate and distrust anyone who disagrees with them.

This has created cognitive dissonance and a false narrative that law enforcement is not to be trusted and somehow disproportionately enforces the law and takes action against only a certain group of people, ignoring that the same group of people disproportionately victimizes and kills those within their own group, ignoring the rule of law.