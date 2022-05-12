Voice of the People, May 12, 2022

Compassion too requires moderation

America is the world’s caregiver. We take in people from all over. We are a benevolent source of healing for those in need, however, many complain and find fault.

There are many in our own country that are homeless, needy and in dire straits. Many families do not take responsibility for their own. But taking all into consideration, I think we are the kindest folks in the world.

President Biden has inherited lots of past indiscretions. In most instances, he is trying to please his constituents. But the country must remain far from socialism, which I do not support. There must be a happy medium.

Dolores M. Hall

Pittsgrove

Too little enforcement for distracted drivers

Regarding the recent story, “Lower Township police to enforce distracted driving campaign”:

So Lower Township is stepping up enforcement for one week! How stupid. If they would enforce it year round, Lower taxes could be cut in half.

You can spot these people a mile away. They are the cars which drift side to side in the driving lane. They speed up to 10 miles over the limit then slow to 10 miles under the limit then speed up again while drifting side to side.

Get behind one at a red light and see what happens. Light turns green and they don’t move. You give a slight friendly tap on your horn and they don’t move. You give another tap on your horn and they still don’t move because they are so engrossed in their text that they don’t hear you. Finally you lean on your horn and they look up from their phone and drive away to start the process all over again.

Wait until legal weed gets moving and you will need to drive a tank.

Bernard Matthews

Ocean City