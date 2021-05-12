Voice of the People, May 12, 2021

Can’t print strong economy

Regarding the recent letter, “Just print the money we need”:

The writer obviously doesn’t quite understand how money and the economy work.

Money is an instrument of value used for buying and selling products and the balancing of economies. If too much money is printed and everyone has as much money as they need and more than they need, they could purchase products and services at a unfathomable rate, which in turn would cause massive inflation and the ruination of economies. The supply chain would falter as natural resources to manufacture those products would dry up, causing prices to skyrocket to levels that are 1,000 times to 10,000 times higher.

You could print all the money you wanted but it wouldn’t matter if you couldn’t purchase the products you wanted because there were no resources left to manufacture them. Prices for services too would skyrocket as people would have to wait days, weeks, months to get a haircut or see a doctor, and those who wanted to get in line first would pay exorbitant prices.