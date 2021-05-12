Voice of the People, May 12, 2021

Can’t print strong economy
Regarding the recent letter, “Just print the money we need”:
The writer obviously doesn’t quite understand how money and the economy work.
Money is an instrument of value used for buying and selling products and the balancing of economies. If too much money is printed and everyone has as much money as they need and more than they need, they could purchase products and services at a unfathomable rate, which in turn would cause massive inflation and the ruination of economies. The supply chain would falter as natural resources to manufacture those products would dry up, causing prices to skyrocket to levels that are 1,000 times to 10,000 times higher.
You could print all the money you wanted but it wouldn’t matter if you couldn’t purchase the products you wanted because there were no resources left to manufacture them. Prices for services too would skyrocket as people would have to wait days, weeks, months to get a haircut or see a doctor, and those who wanted to get in line first would pay exorbitant prices.
Why does the writer think we are now on a monetary backed system as opposed to a gold backed system? Because a super rich person could buy up all the gold and control the market. Money is a fiat system where it’s measured against foreign or global currencies to achieve value and control inflation. It creates a balance and like everything in the universe it must be balanced in order to work.
Money does have intrinsic value. It brings happiness, reassurance and other superlatives to one’s life. Not to get political but the reader must be a spendthrift Democrat.
David Leopold
Margate
Ocean City culture accused
As a male in the community, I find the recent developments concerning the allegations of sexual harassment of underage girls in Ocean City and the OCBP to be disgusting and egregious. I would say that those two words apply to not just the situation at hand, but to the culture that has existed in Ocean City for multiple years now.
Two years ago, a man was arrested for exposing himself to a coworker on the Ocean City beach. In March, it was reported that a former teacher at Ocean City High School was apprehended in connection to an investigation of the sex assault of a student on his last day working at OCHS. Just this month, an officer of the Ocean City Police Department turned himself in after accusations that he had an abusive sexual relationship with a minor from the time she was 15.
What is the common theme of these stories? Each alleges crimes done by a public servant whose salary was provided by the residential parents of the children whom they swore to serve.
To me it is clear that there is a culture of sexual harassment in Ocean City that needs to be overhauled.
Primarily, there needs to be steps taken to ensure that young girls are protected by having stricter rules and more general outreach to the female community through possible surveys or polls. To strike fear in the heart of men is only as effective for however long that fear lasts, therefore something else must be done — a new normal must be set. A normal where those who are paid by the community to serve the community are taught and shown proper morals; morals that serve to respect young women and safeguard the young daughters of the parents who pay into public servant revenue.
Ben Harvey
Linwood
Brown fought tax error
Kudos to Sen. Chris Brown for his efforts to get the New Jersey Division of Taxation to discontinue it’s program of using artificial intelligence (AI) and TDW (Tax Data Warehouse) to target retirees and their tax returns in an attempt to collect taxes on retirement income. Many retirement plans have already had their contributions taxed by the state, and it is only profits the state should be taxing.
AI and TDW alone were never going to be able to distinguish between the two, and thanks to Brown, recently the assistant director of data system activity for the Division of Taxation informed that it “has ceased running the retirement income projects” that utilized TDW.