Pause wind turbines, restore nuclear power

Marine noise pollution is an increasingly pervasive problem that has a profound effect on cetaceans, fish and other marine life. There is a whole range of marine species that rely on sound to find mates and food, navigate and communicate. Loud sound bursts may scare cetaceans and causing them to flee into the depths of the ocean, become disoriented or beach themselves. The growing concern over the impacts of anthropogenic (man-made) noise pollution is that the noise being generated is throwing their bodies out of balance and risking their health.

The presence in coastal waters of the wind turbine industry, will surely damage miles of the ocean’s floor. It may push cetaceans to their limit, wreak havoc with some marine life, may have an adverse effect on the commercial fishing & shipping industries, create navigational obstacles for which Coast Guard and naval vessels, interfere with the migratory flight of birds and destroy the beautiful view of the sun rising over the ocean.

Do we even know if these turbines can withstand the onslaught of a CAT 3 hurricane, a battering nor’easter, or a Superstorm Sandy?

I say we have cause for pause at this juncture, with all the whale and dolphin deaths thus far this year. It’s time we turn our attention and resources to restoring and revitalizing our aging nuclear power plants like Oyster Creek. Let’s bring them back to life, getting them operational, and cease damaging the ocean and the sea life it supports.

Andrea Sullivan

Brigantine

Bader Field needs much smaller plan

The development of Bader Field is detrimental to the environment of Atlantic City. Growing up in Chelsea Heights taught me to respect the fact that it was a small piece of land between two bays. Flooding was always of concern; however, putting up a city with high rises, canals and the like would create a welcome sign for it.

The land sits at sea level and expansion would enhance damage to the area. The Black Horse Pike is often closed as the road floods at times of high tide and during heavy rainfalls.

Why are we not being realistic is my question.

Truly this is a serious issue for those of us who love Atlantic City. A marina with a small hotel would be sufficient for the size of the area.

Let us not send the area back to the ocean by over development for the sake of money and greed.

Sister Marjorie Smith

North Cape May