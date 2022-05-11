 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the People, May 11, 2022

Biden pipeline cancel didn’t lift oil prices

There are many who blame President Biden for the high cost of gasoline. They also feel had he not stopped the Keystone XL Pipeline, gas prices in the U.S. would not be at the high level they currently are.

First of all, no U.S. president controls gas prices. Gas prices are determined by demand, which shot up as the pandemic slowed and more people started again using fuel. Also, oil producing nations determine how much oil they will export. An administration may be able to negotiate with these countries, but that is no guarantee of an increase in oil exports, resulting in lower prices. The Russian invasion of Ukraine also helped destabilize the economy worldwide, resulting in higher petroleum costs.

I think the shutdown of the Keystone XL Pipeline has nothing to do with current gas prices. The XL Pipeline is owned by TC Energy, a Canadian company. Crude oil would have been shipped through the pipeline from Canada to oil refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. Most of the refined oil would go overseas, not to the U.S. There are other oil pipelines in the U.S., so no loss of oil has occurred because the XL Pipeline was halted. Even if the Keystone XL Pipeline had continued to be built, no oil would have traveled through it until at least 2023, not helping at all with gas prices now.

Oil company profits are at an all-time high, and oil companies aren’t increasing drilling, apparently happy to see prices continue high, so profits continue to stay up as well. When will these companies decide to use more of their oil fields to drill?

Karl Frank

Mays Landing

