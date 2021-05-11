Voice of the People, May 11, 2021

Media push D.C. plan

The noble Democratic Party has decided that the citizens of Washington, D.C., need to have a voice in the federal government by passing a resolution making the District of Columbia the 51st state, thus giving their party two more senators and a representative.

In the spirit of bipartisanship, the Republicans proposed returning the district to Maryland, from which it was originally taken. No Democrat supported that proposal as it would retain the status quo and not give them an advantage.

The Democrats’ resolution received widespread media coverage while most made no mention of the Republicans’ counter offer. So, it is more important to give the Democratic Party an advantage than it is to give the citizens of Washington a voice in Congress.

Frank Priolo

Hammonton

Kids’ crime begins at home

I’m tired of people saying cops need more training.

People had 18 years to teach their kid it’s wrong to loot, set buildings on fire, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, smash store windows, and attack police and fellow citizens. Who failed who?