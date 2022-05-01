Voice of the People, May 1, 2022

Flood control would block river too

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Time for new Lake Lenape dam repair option -- removal?”:

I’m grateful for the thought provoking editorial about removing the Lake Lenape Dam because it blocks the natural water flow and fish passage of the Great Egg Harbor River.

Rather than the economic thinking you used in your “Flood control the cost-effective response to rising seas” editorial earlier on promoting the proposed “megastructure” barrier across the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, you should use the same environmental thinking about dams to prevent that ocean dam from being built in the first place.

The proposed 1 mile long barrier across the Great Egg Harbor Inlet would reduce tidal flows by 42% twice daily, would reduce and block fish passage along with many other permanent adverse environmental consequences, and do absolutely nothing to protect us against sea level rise.

But don’t take my word for it, please read the November letter to the Army Corps of Engineers from the National Marine Fisheries Service that is highly critical of this proposed boondoggle.

Everyone needs to support the “no action alternative” to not build the storm surge barrier across the Great Egg Harbor Inlet before it gets built and then needs to be removed, or the name of Seaview Harbor will need to be changed to Barrier View Harbor.

Fred Akers

Newtonville

Funny, not profane

A small miracle happened on a visit to Atlantic City recently. A stand-up comedian kept a casino audience in constant laughter for an hour and a half and never used an obscenity or any profanity we could recall. Young comedians should attend a Jay Leno show and see a master at work.

Bobbi Steele

Philadelphia