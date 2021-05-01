Voice of the People, May 1, 2021

Felons qualify for $1,400

A recent letter complained about Democrats voting to give convicted felons in prison the $1,400 stimulus check. Felons are eligible for the stimulus money. However, they must be a citizen or legal resident, and either need to have filed a tax return, possibly as part of a joint filing, or complete an Internal Revenue Service form requesting payment.

Also worth noting is that two previous rounds of stimulus checks during the Trump administration, the CARES Act in March and the supplemental package in December, also allowed prisoners to receive checks. In addition, the number of felons getting the stimulus checks was relatively small.

Karl Frank

Mays Landing

More beach, fewer shells

As I begin my daily walk on the Margate beach, I notice the tiny broken pieces of white shells amid the background of sand. The beach is now much wider. You almost need a taxi to get the edge of the water.

All this thanks to the Army Corp of Engineers, who rearranged the coast to protect us from the next Sandy. They tirelessly worked night and day: digging trenches, plowing sand, and pumping the dredges from far out in the sea.