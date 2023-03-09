Growing pot outdoors makes sense, not scents

Recently New Jersey launched its legal cannabis program. It’s making millions while serving thousands of consumers. According to MJBizDaily adult use cannabis sales in New Jersey could reach $2 billion by 2026. With this kind of opportunity, those looking to get into the cannabis business are submitting license applications at a brisk pace.

Among these applications are a few operators who would like to cultivate cannabis outdoors. Jeff Brown, director of N.J. Cannabis Regulatory Commission, said recently: “I do want to highlight that on the cultivation side, we’ve put some things out there that make it easier to get into cultivation — for instance, outdoor cultivation, which is considerably cheaper than indoor cultivation. It can be done effectively even in a climate like New Jersey. Obviously, you can’t grow year-round, like in some parts of the country.”

Hearing this, I found it intriguing that a recent council meeting in Galloway Township focused on a proposal for an outdoor cultivation site. The ensuing conversation centered on the impact on the smell. Many residents were concerned that the “pungent” odor of cannabis would be a nuisance.

While their concerns are understandable, their argument is largely smoke and mirrors. Cannabis has already been grown outdoors in Galloway. Hemp (cannabis without THC) was cultivated outdoors last year by a farmer and students in Stockton University’s program (where I teach cannabis studies). Not a single complaint about smell was registered.

Outdoor cannabis cultivates plants in March/April and then the plant is harvested in September/October. Cannabis only smells when it blooms and during harvest. For 6 weeks, 3 weeks during bloom and 3 weeks during harvest, odor is produced. During bloom, most of the odor simply dissipates into the open air and the harvest is taken indoors where odor mitigation systems are put in place.

Outdoor grow operations use much less electricity than indoor and fertilized water disposal is not an issue. It is a much more sustainable way to grow cannabis and should be encouraged. Townships need to allow outdoor grown cannabis so we can all enjoy a more sustainable part of the growing cannabis industry.

Rob Mejia

Mahwah, Bergen County