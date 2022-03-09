Voice of the People, March 9, 2022

Game grasped for patriotic tie-in

At the end of the pregame show just before kick-off of the AFC Championship Game, the intro showed Tom Cruise and numerous military jets flying overhead while the NFL compared the upcoming Cincinnati vs. Kansas City football game. There is no comparison between what those fighter pilots do and what happens on the playing field. And using as an expert, a movie star, to make the connection further reinforces the difference. There may be injuries on the field but no deaths. During the Vietnam War, 3,265 pilots and crewmen were lost to combat and 3,322 planes were lost.

Yet the disrespect continued. While a large American flag was displayed on the football field, it was cut out to form the shape of the United States. The American Flag should be respected by all Americans. In the future, it shouldn’t be made part of the show. Make it part of the respect we should all show to our nation and the flag.

Bill Davenport

Cape May Court House

Return to normal only for vaccinated

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “You are 17 times more likely to go to the hospital if you’re not vaccinated, 20 times more likely to die.” PolitiFact ruled that the statement was true.

If people are able to roll up their sleeves yet decide not to do so, which I consider not justifiable except for medical reasons, or because they still question the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines, I consider them incorrigible cult members adrift on a ship of fools immersed in an ocean of disinformation spewed by the likes of Joe Rogan and other greedy inglorious bastards. They might wish to reconsider, contemplating data compiled by reputable sources delineating their vulnerability to a virus likely to infect them, bereft of antibodies provided by safe vaccines unless they have natural immunity from a previous infection.

I believe their attitude to the rest of society is irresponsible. Their symptoms if infected are likely to be worse and require hospital care. People are wrong to reason that they don’t need vaccination because they are healthy, young and strong, and likely to have only a mild case of COVID.

The rest of us should come in from the cold, begin living normal lives, unless we are unable to tolerate even a mild viral infection.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township