Voice of the People, March 9, 2021

Catholic schools performing

The Camden Diocese Catholic School System has seen an enrollment increase of 3.7%, which includes more than half of the 25 elementary schools showing a slight or significant enrollment increase.

Thanks to the teachers’ love and dedication, their creativity using new technology, being available to parents almost around the clock, and utilizing online and in person teaching, students continue to excel, academically, and consistently score significantly above the national averages on standarized tests.

The class of 2020 had 95.9% of students that plan to attend college. Camden Catholic High School Class of 2020 had 70% of students accepted to their first choice of colleges. Combining with partnership schools strengthens and sustains educational excellence for Catholic K-8 students to prepare them for movement into the future.

Kathy Hays

Pleasantville

Post office understaffed

The past few weeks I have thought the Atlantic City Post Office is severely understaffed and even the local mail carrier told me he would not finish his route that day.