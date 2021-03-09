Voice of the People, March 9, 2021

Catholic schools performing
The Camden Diocese Catholic School System has seen an enrollment increase of 3.7%, which includes more than half of the 25 elementary schools showing a slight or significant enrollment increase.
Thanks to the teachers’ love and dedication, their creativity using new technology, being available to parents almost around the clock, and utilizing online and in person teaching, students continue to excel, academically, and consistently score significantly above the national averages on standarized tests.
The class of 2020 had 95.9% of students that plan to attend college. Camden Catholic High School Class of 2020 had 70% of students accepted to their first choice of colleges. Combining with partnership schools strengthens and sustains educational excellence for Catholic K-8 students to prepare them for movement into the future.
Kathy Hays
Pleasantville
Post office understaffed
The past few weeks I have thought the Atlantic City Post Office is severely understaffed and even the local mail carrier told me he would not finish his route that day.
Mail is arriving, but the post office is so understaffed, mail seems to not be getting to the mailboxes in the post office even after two days.
There was a line of 30 people in the morning and when I went back in the afternoon, the line was even longer.
Alejandro Beltran
Atlantic City
Barred from swim meet
My husband and I have watched and coached our two daughters in different sports. But because of decisions I cannot understand or comprehend, we were not allowed to watch our daughters compete against one another in a swim meet.
The swim meet was at the Ocean City Recreational Center. Despite the governor’s permission to allow spectators at indoor sports, we were not permitted to watch.
It is beyond upsetting. It defies logic.
Playing sports is not always about the sport itself; rather, most times, it is about learning how to deal with all the curveballs that life will throw at you.
Karyn White
Northfield