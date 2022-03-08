Voice of the People, March 8, 2022

Rendering exaggerated wind turbine size

I am writing in regard to a recent article about the application for a permit to bring power cables from the off shore wind turbines through Ocean City. The rendering of an offshore turbine included in the online edition totally misrepresented the size of the turbine as seen 15 miles offshore.

As we all know from our daily lives, the apparent size of an object shrinks when it is further away from our eyes. The rendering presented a turbine as seen up close, not 15 miles away. This issue as stated in the article is the chief objection by the Ocean City councilman to the project.

I have personally calculated the apparent size of these distant turbines on the horizon and they are less than 120 feet high in agreement with calculationis done by Ørsted. The rendering presented immediately prejudices readers against the turbines by presenting false information.

It is important that decisions made by the public and public officials be based on accurate, science-based information, not on renderings with no factual basis.

John Aitken

Ocean City

Leave sex education a parental responsibility

The N.J. Sex Education Learning Standards for 2021-2022 include direct, explicit instruction of masturbation to 5th graders using materials that I consider to be and by definition are pornographic. Prepubescence is a “time of physical, social and emotional changes” and government schools should not be allowed to use highly controversial material from organizations like the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States to teach sensitive sexual content.

This is the exclusive right and responsibility of parents. Minor children must be protected from sexualization, graphic materials and messages that have an adverse effect on the physical, social, emotional and spiritual development of the child.

I vehemently oppose this and other related teaching of a sexual nature that is not the educational mandate of government schools.

Daniel Santis

Toms River

Don’t placate Putin

A recent commentary promoting that NATO forever deny Ukraine entry is both naive and dangerous. The writer purports that by doing so NATO would placate Putin and draw down tensions between the east and the west.

History says otherwise. Britain wanted peace at all costs when Chamberlain signed away the Sudetenland, the German-speaking part of Czechoslovakia. In six months, Hitler violated that agreement and started World War II. Appeasement is a dangerous game when dealing with a shark and despot like Putin. We need to listen to our advisors and stand up for Ukraine. Putin will have a healthier respect for the free world if we do.

Jim Burke

Egg Harbor Township