Voice of the People, March 8, 2021

Tech is stupefying too

I am sick and tired of seeing advertisements about phones for seniors, computers for seniors and so on. What do people think we are? Wilting tomato plants? Idaho potatoes? Dead? Are we some subculture of living organism?

Seniors know a lot because we lived a relatively long time and don’t have to worry about getting neck, back and finger problems caused by being married to cell phones and tablets. When the lights go out we know what to do. Who cares if we don’t know what hashtags are, texting, air drop, bytes and the list goes on.

Today’s teens have trouble telling time with a clock that has two hands. Everything has to be digital. The real problem is the lack of logical thinking. Instead of doing research, people have to Google it.

How did we ever survive without all these modern inconveniences? I will never know. Can these people even read? I told someone of the younger generation about how a ceiling fan should work and clockwise versus counter clockwise to distribute cool air and warm air. Would you believe that person had no clue as to what I was saying? I guess he needed a digital ceiling fan.