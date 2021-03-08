Voice of the People, March 8, 2021

Tech is stupefying too
I am sick and tired of seeing advertisements about phones for seniors, computers for seniors and so on. What do people think we are? Wilting tomato plants? Idaho potatoes? Dead? Are we some subculture of living organism?
Seniors know a lot because we lived a relatively long time and don’t have to worry about getting neck, back and finger problems caused by being married to cell phones and tablets. When the lights go out we know what to do. Who cares if we don’t know what hashtags are, texting, air drop, bytes and the list goes on.
Today’s teens have trouble telling time with a clock that has two hands. Everything has to be digital. The real problem is the lack of logical thinking. Instead of doing research, people have to Google it.
How did we ever survive without all these modern inconveniences? I will never know. Can these people even read? I told someone of the younger generation about how a ceiling fan should work and clockwise versus counter clockwise to distribute cool air and warm air. Would you believe that person had no clue as to what I was saying? I guess he needed a digital ceiling fan.
I paid for a meal at a fast food place. The bill was $15, I gave the cashier a $20 bill and received $10 in change because the computer said I should receive $10. This is a true story. Then I asked the cashier to subtract 15 from 20. He just gave me a dumb look.
Sometimes I go to my berthing area wondering where the world is headed. Perhaps I should not complain so much.
Matt Rendino
Egg Harbor City
Should slam Trump
Mitch McConnell took a bellyful from his ex-boss. He should have responded by thanking Donald Trump for his thoughts and for losing the Georgia runoffs with his lie that kept too many Republicans from voting because he made them mistrust the process, thus losing the Senate. He should have thanked Trump for making his supporters look like idiots while he lost his baseless lawsuits challenging the election.
And most of all, McConnell should have thanked Trump for organizing that nutcase mob that invaded the Capitol and put some congressional lives at risk.
Then he should have told Trump goodbye and don’t come back.
Terence O’Neill
Wildwood
Insurrection needs no guns
On TV I saw Sen. Ron Johnson espouse his belief that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was not armed insurrection as there were no guns confiscated from the rioters. He said there have to be guns for it to be an armed insurrection.
But some rioters were armed with bear spray, baseball bats or metal poles.