Plenty of reasons to not support Trump

A recent letter writer said they still proudly support Donald Trump and his MAGA philosophy. This is a sample of what this president accomplished in his four years: incited a riot at the Capitol; mismanaged a pandemic; separated immigrant children from their families and then lost those children in the bureaucracy; got impeached and then got impeached again; pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden; diverted military funding to build his wall; lied many times; banned transgender people from serving in the military; wouldn’t release his tax returns, which is standard practice for all presidents; and continues to this day to make the unsupported claim that the 2020 election was stolen.