Voice of the People, March 7, 2022

Beware of socialism’s distribution control

In response to the letter writer who believes that socialism is simply “government owns all means of production” and that everything else about it is nothing more than “far right propaganda,” I say, beware. What the writer conveniently omits is that not only does the government control all means of production, but it also controls all means of distribution.

This is particularly alarming when it comes to health care and energy. Because socialism is more about collectivism than individualism, it has never existed anywhere without some sort of rationing — whether it be up front or through the back door. Personal needs are frequently ignored for the good of society as a whole.

And then there’s the cost! Top to bottom taxes are often in the 50% to 70% range for one’s personal income. I wonder how much the letter writer would enjoy giving 70% of his income to the government that would then determine what services he was entitled to.

Steve Lane

Mays Landing

Transgender athletes OK in women’s sports

State Sen. Mike Testa is issuing right-wing blather, proposing solutions to problems that don’t exist. Stopping the imagined destruction of women’s sports is the latest example. This crisis is so rampant that he went to Philadelphia to find an example of it. This is nothing more than an excuse to pile on transgender people, a group I think is seen by some “normal” folks as somehow inferior and worthy of derision and exclusion.

Testa labeled gun stores as essential businesses during the pandemic. Why, because nothing handles stressful situations like more ammo?

Alex Curio

Vineland

Some letters need a content warning

Now that multiple media outlets, from Facebook to Twitter to Spotify, are examining the merits of allowing their platforms to carry misleading and even bogus content, perhaps it is time for the news media to have a similar discussion. Some letters seem to me so erroneous that they should be considered misleading information.

I realize letters may simply show the outrageous beliefs some people have. But remember, the more times a lie is told, the more people start to believe it, especially if no content advisory is issued for it.

I would hate to see Chinese-style censorship, but there comes a point where one must speak out against the madness.

Dave Gruber

Mays Landing