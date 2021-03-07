Voice of the People, March 7, 2021

Van Drew stylish, likable
Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew clothes a disgrace”:
Congressman Jeff Van Drew is as classy an individual as one will find in the House of Representatives and I am so happy he is representing the 2nd Congressional District.
Those who meet the congressman I think immediately see he is a man of immense character who is deeply concerned about his constituents whether they are Democrat or Republican.
His greatest sin in the eyes of many is supporting President Trump, but who wouldn’t? Name another president who has done more for this country in less than four years.
Now the congressman is criticized for his style of dress. There is nothing wrong with being, as the Kinks song says, a “Dedicated Follower of Fashion.”
On the one hand his dress was described as a disgrace, yet natty! If I’m not mistaken, natty means someone very stylish.
Lighten up on the congressman, he’s a real nice person and I guarantee people would like him if they met him.
Jim Eberwine
Absecon
Springsteen hypocrisy
It is amazing how Mr. Righteous Rock Star finally shows us that he truly follows the Democratic way of life. I say this in regards to Bruce Springsteen’s latest release and that’s not referring to a musical endeavor.
Funny how he tries to influence the public with his “look at the way the man takes advantage of wealth and position to fool the little guy” stance during presidential campaign years. But when it comes to his own personal situations, he uses his influence like an equestrian controls their horse. Makes another reference to us average parents who have given our kids horses. Oh never mind, that’s him again furnishing lavish toys to his offspring just like you and me.
Imagine if President Trump buried his phone calls to foreign heads of state like Springsteen did with the news of his DWI charge. Does he think we can meet in the middle on this one?
Joe Massari
Northfield
Riot no insurrection
Does anyone other than congressional Democrats and national mainstream media actually believe that the Viking/buffalo hat guy was part of an organized “insurrection” designed to overthrow the U.S. government?
If yes, sign up for impeachment and permanent disqualification of Donald Trump.
If not, call for the comprehensive public examination of election irregularities, fraud and reforms, state by state, to restore voter confidence in the future.
Tom Reynolds
Atlantic City