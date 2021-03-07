Voice of the People, March 7, 2021

Van Drew stylish, likable

Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew clothes a disgrace”:

Congressman Jeff Van Drew is as classy an individual as one will find in the House of Representatives and I am so happy he is representing the 2nd Congressional District.

Those who meet the congressman I think immediately see he is a man of immense character who is deeply concerned about his constituents whether they are Democrat or Republican.

His greatest sin in the eyes of many is supporting President Trump, but who wouldn’t? Name another president who has done more for this country in less than four years.

Now the congressman is criticized for his style of dress. There is nothing wrong with being, as the Kinks song says, a “Dedicated Follower of Fashion.”

On the one hand his dress was described as a disgrace, yet natty! If I’m not mistaken, natty means someone very stylish.

Lighten up on the congressman, he’s a real nice person and I guarantee people would like him if they met him.

Jim Eberwine

Absecon

