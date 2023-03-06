Consider Aldi-style store for Atlantic City grocer

Atlantic City is still without a grocery store long after the joyful and highly publicized groundbreaking ceremony for a ShopRite in November 2021. The deal fell apart, and local residents wonder if plans for a supermarket are abandoned. ShopRite might have been the wrong choice for the community; too large and expensive to build and requiring many employees to fully staff. If the project is simply on hold, has Aldi been considered as a viable alternative?

On average, the Aldi stores are about 17,000 square feet; a structure smaller and spare in design would be faster and less costly to build while attracting shoppers with their reputation for quality and low prices. There is already brand awareness in Atlantic County, and many city residents make the trip to the Egg Harbor Township location. Yet for families and individuals without a vehicle, grocery shopping is a hardship. Access to affordable food and household essentials should not be car dependent in a city where many rely on public transportation which although available is inefficient. A bus ride to the Ventnor Acme is an hourlong trip from the Inlet.

The risk of theft has been an argument against building a grocery store in Atlantic City but should not be a deterrent to resolving the food desert. Shoplifting is an unfortunate reality in any retail operation, but with the absence of expensive name brand items, proper security and relatively early store hours (most Aldi stores close at 8 p.m.), loss prevention strategies can succeed. Locals know a grocery store in the city would improve the quality of life, and we can remain hopeful that our political leaders and the CRDA will resume their efforts to make that a reality.

Dara Cunningham

Ventnor

Van Drew a fighter for South Jersey

What can I say about Congressman Jeff Van Drew? One word comes to mind — “mensch,” a man of integrity and honor with an exceptional soul.

Van Drew is a true warrior, a fighter, a man who won’t back down and will stand up to anybody anywhere for what he believes in. He is a truth talker who says what he means and means what he says, a quality so rare in today’s political climate.

When the congressman speaks, he speaks with such intense passion and conviction, so deeply felt in his heart and you truly feel it. He brings you in and you feel that he is speaking directly to you and when you have a one-on-one conversation with him, he makes you feel that you are the most important person in the world. This skill set cannot be taught, it is truly a gift, and we are so blessed that he is our fighter here in South Jersey.

Cheryl Stumacher

Atlantic City