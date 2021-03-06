Voice of the People, March 6, 2021

Trump duty to stop riot
Even if people believe President Trump did not incite the riot, he could have and had the duty to stop it. These were his people and his not stopping it is at least a dereliction of duty.
Michael Santambrogio
Egg Harbor Township
Jan. 6 riot causes complex
I was able to see some of the testimony of Democrats at the recent impeachment trial that they were in fear for their lives on Jan 6. It must have been the same way police and first responders felt the last six months in various cities as Antifa tried to burn down their buildings and the Democrats let it happen.
Why is Rep. Maxine Waters not held accountable for inciting violence against President Trump supporters? Why is the D.C. mayor not held accountable for turning down extra security support for the election certification when she knew there would be tens of thousands of Trump supporters? Jan. 6 violence was wrong but maybe Democrats in D.C. should look in the mirror when looking for reasons why it happened.
Douglas Hesser
Vineland
Extraterrestrials in GOP
I am a 93-year-old formerly registered Republican who switched to Democrat last year in protest of President Trump.
I have lived with patriotism in my heart since World War II and love the country. I believe that those who are elected to office would represent us fairly and with reason. I have lost my trust in the Republican Party members such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and others to represent people with fair and honest judgment.
I have come to the conclusion that these people have been impregnated by extraterrestrial beings dedicated to the destruction of the country.
The democracy as we once believed has been invaded by irrational thinking and I pray for the democracy that once was.
Marion Yacka
Smithville
A.C. soft on retail crime
Regarding the recent story, “Boarded-up windows at outlet store irk A.C. officials”:
This article presented the view of officials, so allow me to give a shopper’s view. The Columbia Sportswear store is looked upon as a major eyesore for people coming into the city. It was looted on May 31 during “a peaceful protest.” Windows broken on Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and again on Dec. 20. What is the store supposed to do? Put in new windows every week?
It is not the plywood that is “hurting the city’s image.” The reason for the plywood is the problem. People should ask themselves if this same bull would be tolerated in the Asbury Avenue shopping area in Ocean City.