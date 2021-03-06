Voice of the People, March 6, 2021

I have lived with patriotism in my heart since World War II and love the country. I believe that those who are elected to office would represent us fairly and with reason. I have lost my trust in the Republican Party members such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and others to represent people with fair and honest judgment.

I have come to the conclusion that these people have been impregnated by extraterrestrial beings dedicated to the destruction of the country.

The democracy as we once believed has been invaded by irrational thinking and I pray for the democracy that once was.

Marion Yacka

Smithville

A.C. soft on retail crime

Regarding the recent story, “Boarded-up windows at outlet store irk A.C. officials”:

This article presented the view of officials, so allow me to give a shopper’s view. The Columbia Sportswear store is looked upon as a major eyesore for people coming into the city. It was looted on May 31 during “a peaceful protest.” Windows broken on Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and again on Dec. 20. What is the store supposed to do? Put in new windows every week?