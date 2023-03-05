Behavior in Congress is elementary

I recently read that members of Congress are arguing about starting their meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance. I strongly feel that they should and then afterward sing the national anthem. After that they should have recess, followed by cookies and a nap. If they are going to continue arguing like first graders, they should spend their day like first graders.

James B. Berg

Egg Harbor Township

Neighborhood groceries in AC deserve support

There are numerous quality medium and small food stores in Atlantic City. One I shop in even has a great bakery and meat department, along with a large section of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The CRDA should supply grants and low-interest loans to those with conditions to qualify, such as a high percentage of healthy food products compared to junk foods, and no sales of cigarettes and vape products. Even some of the small markets have very good options of fresh poultry and meat along with fresh vegetables.

It’s the junk food stores we don’t need to support. Stop trying to throw millions to make a large store sustainable. Get creative and help the hardworking small business owners who have proven they run a business without selling just junk.

Dan Mittelman

Atlantic City

Make dunes a home for migrating monarchs

Imagine thousands of monarch butterflies lining the entire length of Ventnor’s dunes in late August and September, fueling up prior to their migration west. A beautiful site that would make international news and spawn additional tourist visitation to this little Jersey Shore hamlet.

This could easily be attained merely by lining the top of the dunes with milkweed plants. There are also now indications that milkweed is fatal to the dreaded spotted lanternflies.

After last September’s lanternfly swarm attack on the beach, it is inevitable that it will occur again, and a natural, not chemical deterrent would be a nice means of control.

You can get your own milkweed seeds for free online, so let’s make Absecon Island the monarch capital of the eastern seaboard.

Rick Lascheid

Ventnor

All opioid addicts need medication treatment

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Atlantic County jail’s addiction approach spreading and succeeding”: It was very encouraging to see that about 630 jails and prisons are now providing MAT (medication assisted treatment), such as Suboxone to their addicted inmates. But it was extremely disheartening that only 1 in 10 opioid users are receiving MAT in this country.

Why is that so troubling? In the 1970s, Consumers Union, publisher of Consumer Reports, after an exhaustive review of drug treatment programs in their landmark book “Licit and Illicit Drugs,” concluded, “Rehabilitation programs (are) a kind of false front — assuaging public demand that ‘something be done about drug addicts’ without actually accomplishing anything.” They actually concluded that without MAT, most drug treatment programs were essentially worthless.

Judging by the 100,000 or so addicts that die of overdoses every year in this country, it would appear that Consumers Union’s warning about drug rehabilitation programs is as relevant as ever. Especially considering that many experts in the field now consider addiction to be a “brain disease,” similar to dementia or Parkinson’s, that is not all that conducive to simple talk and group therapy or “learning new behaviors” modalities.

Bottom line, MAT works. Without it, drug addicts are in a real crap shoot.

Dave Gruber

Mays Landing