Voice of the People, March 5, 2022

Trump made people enemies of Democrats

Recent letters said Donald Trump was not getting the credit he deserved and the media are pushing leftist propaganda. Have the Democrats become their enemy?

When did the news become fake? I think for them it was when Donald Trump joined the political scene. They somehow thought Trump was acceptable for a public figure representing America.

They should listen to other people and their perspectives. Everyone wants a good life for their families and to live in a country that respects liberties, freedoms and each other. As for Trump’s achievements I feel that will be debated with policies and outcomes like every other past president. Trump hasn’t made America great. America has been great for 246 years even with all its warts.

Carole Doms Brigantine

Media not covering immigration crisis

No wonder the readership of printed media is drastically declining. The media keeps writing about how good investigative reporting is on covering stories. If this investigative reporting is so good, why aren’t they reporting about the crisis that is taking place at the Southern border?

In 2021 there were over 2 million migrants stopped at the border, with many being released into the United States. Many of these were not even tested for the virus. Then of course, the latest issue is the migrant ghost flights that are being made in darkness, to cities that are not aware of these incoming flights. This was recently observed in the city of Westchester, N.Y., and observed earlier in many other cities.

Why aren’t these so called investigative reporters reporting these stories? Is it because President Biden is looking for political gain and the media does not want to shed any negative light on his presidency?

The influx of these migrants is putting a burden on the municipal services and taxes of these cities. The taxes of everyone are impacted by these sneaky procedures. Investigative reporters should be advising the American public as to how many busloads and ghost flights with migrants that are being disbursed throughout the United States.

It has been a long time since I’ve even seen any coverage of the border crisis in the printed media.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing