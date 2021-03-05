Voice of the People, March 5, 2021

Security up to A.C. leaders
Regarding the recent story, “Boarded-up windows at outlet store irk A.C. officials”:
This is the height of scapegoating, if not absurdity. The problem is not that the shop owners are protecting their store, their merchandise, their very livelihoods with wood panels, but rather that the city of Atlantic City has chosen to leave them vulnerable, such that they have no other choice, other than to close the business and move to a safer environment. I am sorry that city leaders are “irked.” If there were adequate security in the city, boarding up stores would not be necessary. What are city leaders going to do so this will not be necessary? The ball is in their court.
When I grew up on Maryland Avenue in the Inlet, I remember the pawn shop at Virginia and Atlantic, with jewelry, furs, musical instruments and yes, guns for sale in the windows. There were no grates, bars or the like. Smash and grab was not done. There were consequences to criminal activity.
Robert M. Goldberg
Somers Point
Trump foe misguided
Regarding the recent letter, “Educate Trump supporters”:
The writer chastised a prior letter writer (a supporter of former President Trump), stating that he “lacks knowledge” and that “the courts have not upheld any allegations of voter fraud.”
This is not so. The writer is misguided and needs to educate herself.
Of 15 cases that were decided on merit, nine were decided in favor of Trump. Seventeen lawsuits are still being processed, so there may be a higher favorable number shortly. Many courts, unfortunately, have hidden behind legal technicalities and would not even look at the evidence that was provided by election workers, whistle blowers and average citizens across this land with sworn statements and video.
It is quite rich that the letter writer accuses Trump supporters of falling for “false and misleading claims” while she spews some misinformation. She should switch to a balanced news source.
Kathleen F. Pendlebury
Cape May Court House
Legal vote proof unneeded
Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew protesters err”:
After reading the letter, I came to think that many Donald Trump supporters are not aware that in a legal trial the prosecution must prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt; it is not up to the defendant to prove their innocence. The author of the letter stated, “Without proof that it was not, further investigation is warranted.” He was referring to proof that the election was rigged. The author was implying that the case could not be settled until it was proven that the election had not been rigged.
The writer appears not to understand how both logic and the legal system work. Logic says just because there is absence of evidence, it doesn’t mean that there is evidence of absence. To think otherwise is illogical. When a lawsuit if filed, it is the role of the prosecution to prove their claim; it is not the responsibility of the defendant to disprove the accusation — in other words, innocent until proven guilty.
Perhaps Trump’s lawyers didn’t realize they had to prove their claims of voter irregularities and fraud. If they had, maybe they wouldn’t have lost their court cases.
Sharon Scaltrito
Hammonton
Embrace offshore wind
I write as a long-time resident of Ocean City to offer support of the state’s plan to bring offshore wind to the New Jersey coastline. Although Ørsted has been selected to develop and build the state’s first offshore wind farm, due to the area’s favorable wind speeds and sea depth in southern New Jersey, more companies will follow.
While a change to the horizon may not be easy for some to swallow, Ørsted’s turbines are 15 miles offshore — they will hardly be visible, and only on the clearest of days.
I love living in Ocean City and appreciate all the efforts underway to address flooding concerns, but more help is needed. Offshore wind is one way to help address and mitigate the damaging effects of climate change.
Offshore wind is coming to New Jersey. We need to recognize this fact and find creative and effective ways to reap the environmental and economic benefits associated with this new industry.
Although change is not simple, adjusting to the faint sight of wind turbines 15 miles out on the horizon seems like a reasonable step to take in helping to address and meet the state’s clean energy goals.
New Jersey can be a leader in offshore wind. Let us work to understand what is involved with Ørsted’s plan, embrace it and find a reasonable approach to making offshore wind work for Ocean City and the state of New Jersey. How we treat our environment requires creative short-term solutions that provide long-term benefits for our children and grandchildren.
Beverly McCall
Ocean City
Riot raises questions
Will the American public ever learn the true facts behind the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building? News messaging has suggested that advance warnings were given, but not heeded. Why? Was the riot allowed to take place for some nefarious purpose, or can we chalk up the entire incident to a moribund political bureaucracy?
Maybe something else was afoot. Were we, in fact, seeing the initial stirrings of a grassroots movement, one ultimately aimed at a major reformation of the American political landscape? Did the rioting mob somehow represent, if only in a minor way, we the people?
In a letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to his son-in-law in 1787, he spoke of the need for dissent in order to preserve liberty. He closed the letter with the following: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” Strong words indeed.
Were the Jan. 6 rioters “patriots” and “tyrants”? Were they carrying out Jefferson’s dictate? If we can answer in the affirmative, we must question their motivations. Some observations can be made. American approval of Congress has been at a nadir for years. Did the framers of the U.S. Constitution foresee a professional political class, one whose only interest would be getting reelected time after time?
Against all odds, Donald J. Trump became the president of the United States, much to the chagrin of America’s political aristocracy. In the blinking of an eye, Trump turned the political map upside down, and was immediately rewarded with a shower of vitriol. The swamp, consisting of both Republicans and Democrats, along with Big Tech and the liberal media, pulled out all the stops. Trump had to go, even if it meant illegally changing election laws in some states. I leave it up to the reader to decide whether or not the 2020 election was fraudulent. Time will tell, or will it?
Returning briefly to the grassroots hypothesis, I recommend Peter McPhee’s “Liberty or Death: The French Revolution,” a good place to look for clues.