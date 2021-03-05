Voice of the People, March 5, 2021

This is the height of scapegoating, if not absurdity. The problem is not that the shop owners are protecting their store, their merchandise, their very livelihoods with wood panels, but rather that the city of Atlantic City has chosen to leave them vulnerable, such that they have no other choice, other than to close the business and move to a safer environment. I am sorry that city leaders are “irked.” If there were adequate security in the city, boarding up stores would not be necessary. What are city leaders going to do so this will not be necessary? The ball is in their court.