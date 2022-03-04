Voice of the People, March 4, 2022

Realty agents raise taxes by developing

I recently read an article on newly elected Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer. What I found most interesting is the level of hypocrisy. The article describes Sawyer as someone who has spent 27 years in the real estate industry. Someone, by her own description, who has “sold so much new construction.” The assemblywoman goes on to complain about legislation that “prohibits farmers from selling their land to developers.” I think property taxes soar with overdevelopment, so real estate agents have been part and parcel of escalating taxes along the South Jersey coast.

I know I’m not in the 3rd District, but a real estate agent is a real estate agent anywhere. 6% and they move on to the next one.

Richard Tolson

Margate

Too soft on Trump

I read a story that says that America is being too hard on Donald Trump. I simply have to disagree as do I’m sure so many other Americans.

I think Trump is the first president that has really caused so many Americans to feel this way. I believe that Trump has used America simply to push his brand, and that is the reason for this attitude. I think he’s done this simply to make more money.

I still don’t understand how he got elected in the first place. Perhaps America believed that Hillary Clinton was a greater threat or at least she was hated more than Trump.

America made a terrible mistake with Trump. I believe he belongs in jail and not in the White House. Jan. 6th sealed his future in America forever in the history books. He contributed to the activity on this date with destiny and I think he will eventually pay the price for his behavior. Currently there are investigations into his companies looking for illegal activities that might have cost America millions in taxes that he and his companies should have paid.

James Aumack

Cape May

Bias claim shouldn’t allow criminality

A recent article said a court tossed robbery convictions, citing bias in the stop of the suspects. Really? The call that went out over the police radio described the robbers as two Black men. So to avoid being biased, were they supposed to haul in two Asian men and say they looked suspicious?

Police are trained to look for numerous things when looking for a criminal. Are they supposed to ignore someone because, although they fit the description, their conviction could be tossed because of their color or being in the wrong neighborhood? This encourages the convicted to just claim bias and get judges to set them free.

Patrick M. Matthews

Galloway Township

No private provision of services to veterans

I was dismayed, but not surprised, to learn that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd District, had voted against HR 4673 (the EVEST Act). This bill would simplify a veteran’s return to civilian life by ensuring their automatic enrollment for all the financial support, health care services, and educational programs to which they’re entitled without any of the burdensome paperwork normally required for application to veteran’s benefits.

The transition from active duty to civilian isn’t like changing a job, it’s a profound change in nearly every aspect of a veteran’s life. Van Drew’s preference for privatizing veteran’s services to a for-profit provider is misguided. Vets don’t come home to bureaucracies, they come home to our communities.

Ensuring veterans can quickly and easily access whatever services they require is a commitment all of us must proudly embrace.

Carolyn Rush

Sea Isle City